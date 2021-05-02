Vital Signs: Dating during pandemic requires communication, precautions

A pandemic is a lonely place. Separations caused by quarantine, remote work, and lockdown orders have left some of us desperate for human connection, but how does dating in a pandemic work? Sexual satisfaction has proven to be a good predictor of global life satisfaction in adults of all ages, but how do we maintain that physical connection when living our lives 6 feet apart? When physical contact requires risking serious illness or death, how do we maintain human connection? Throughout the pandemic, advice from various world health authorities have repeated several common themes.

All organizations agree that you are your safest sex partner. The safest form of pleasure right now is solo pleasure, and it is the ideal time to explore what feels good to you. Even still, a human connection is often very valuable to fulfillment. In those times, consider interacting with others remotely through things like virtual game nights, date nights, and cooking together. There are a variety of electronic accessories that allow couples to interact and share pleasure without being in the same physical location. For people who meet potential partners online, the New York Department of Health recommends connecting digitally through zoom parties, chat rooms, or subscription-based platforms.