Vital Signs: Dating during pandemic requires communication, precautions

A pandemic is a lonely place. Separations caused by quarantine, remote work, and lockdown orders have left some of us desperate for human connection, but how does dating in a pandemic work? Sexual satisfaction has proven to be a good predictor of global life satisfaction in adults of all ages, but how do we maintain that physical connection when living our lives 6 feet apart? When physical contact requires risking serious illness or death, how do we maintain human connection? Throughout the pandemic, advice from various world health authorities have repeated several common themes.
All organizations agree that you are your safest sex partner. The safest form of pleasure right now is solo pleasure, and it is the ideal time to explore what feels good to you. Even still, a human connection is often very valuable to fulfillment. In those times, consider interacting with others remotely through things like virtual game nights, date nights, and cooking together. There are a variety of electronic accessories that allow couples to interact and share pleasure without being in the same physical location. For people who meet potential partners online, the New York Department of Health recommends connecting digitally through zoom parties, chat rooms, or subscription-based platforms.
For individuals who choose the risk of in-person meetups, communication is key. Whenever exposed to other people, we assume not only our own exposures, but theirs as well. It is important to ask questions of yourself and your potential partner: Does your job require you to be around other people? What precautions do you take during and after interactions? Do you live with other people? If so, how do you track each other’s risk of exposure to the virus? Do you go to restaurants and other public spaces? Do you consistently wear face masks? Have you been vaccinated? Are there health concerns that put either of you at higher risk, or do you have frequent contact with someone who is at higher risk? Does your job provide sick leave or insurance if you become ill?
All of these questions may affect how much risk you or your partner are able to take.
Before planning an in-person meetup, there are also important questions to ask about your community. Higher rates of community transmission increase the risk of either partner being exposed elsewhere, thus increasing the risk of exposure during the meetup. It’s important to also minimize exposure during the date. If possible, an outdoor activity that supports physical spacing, like hiking or a socially distanced picnic, allows new partners to connect while minimizing risk. Eating or drinking may increase your risk because masks would be removed, while activities that allow you to remain 6 feet apart in an outdoor location lower your risk.
For individuals seeking increased intimacy, all sources agree that minimizing the number of sexual partners decreases risks. If possible, partners should test for COVID and wait for results before entering each other’s homes or engaging in intimate activities that could increase exposure. Acknowledging our human need for physical contact, the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment recommended that single citizens develop “sex bubbles” with other single citizens in order to minimize the spread of COVID. It’s also important that partners monitor their own symptoms and avoid any kind of interaction if feeling ill.
Other precautions recommended by the New York Department of Health to minimize risk of COVID transmission during sexual activities include thoroughly washing hands before and after sexual contact; avoiding potential exposure to feces, which has been found to contain coronavirus; and utilizing sexual positions that eliminate face-to-face contact. The British Columbia Centre for Disease Control recommends the following precautions: “Wear a face covering or mask. Heavy breathing during sex can create more droplets that may transmit COVID 19. Avoid or limit kissing and saliva exchange. … Use barriers, like walls (e.g., glory holes), that allow for sexual contact but prevent close face-to-face contact.” Finally, remember to include contraception, condoms and HIV PreExposure Prophylaxis in your safer sex planning as well.
For more tips from the New York City Health Department on love in the time of COVID, visit https://www1.nyc.gov/assets/doh/downloads/pdf/imm/covid-sex-guidance.pdf.
Clare Ruday is former Blue Ridge Health District HIV/STD program manager. Pat Dougherty is senior nurse practitioner for Blue Ridge Health District.