Vital Signs: Cumulative effect of microaggressions can be damaging

Diversity, equity and inclusion are deeply connected to community health outcomes, as well as to internal measures of organizational health like recruiting and keeping staff. Many organizations, locally and nationally, are exploring the best ways to model and practice these values to meet the needs of staff and clients.

Over the past two years, the Blue Ridge Health District (BRHD) has been collaborating closely with community leaders on equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, testing and information, and has also been working internally on practices and policies.

In the past quarter, BRHD staff explored the Inclusive Excellence Framework, used by multiple agencies in our region, to learn how it could be used to track our progress in diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging efforts. BRHD’s Equity Committee also collaborated with the Partnership for Southern Equity (PSE) to provide a training and forum for staff to learn about and discuss microaggressions, one of many topics we’ve explored in our twice yearly 21 Day Equity Challenge.

Microaggressions are “brief, commonplace, daily verbal, behavioral, and environmental indignities that whether intentional or unintentional communicate hostile, derogatory, or negative racial, gender, sexual orientation, and religious slights or insults against a target person or group” (PSE). The effect of microaggressions goes well beyond hurt feelings or bad communication. These interactions can cause their victims’ psychological stress, especially after repeated exposure over a long period of time. Many times in a workplace, staff may not know how to deal with the hurt and anger that these interactions can cause.

You can think of a microaggression as a mosquito bite. This analogy — taken from Fusion Comedy’s YouTube video, “How Microaggressions are like Mosquito Bites’’ — provides us with a great perspective of the effects of microaggressions on a person who has repeatedly experienced them. In the video, we are shown that while some people may experience a microaggression occasionally, others are exposed to them continually, and the effects of this continued exposure has lasting implications on a person both mentally and physically.

Understanding the difference in a person’s intention versus impact in workplace interactions and conversations is critical. A person may not mean to harm, insult or hurt through words, but the impact on people in what they hear and how they experience the comment can be very negative.

For example, “Where are you from? No, really, where are you from?” can be too familiar, or invasive to the listener. Even though questions like this may not seem harmful, and one’s intention may not have been to harm, a person on the receiving end of the questioning can internalize this. In addition, the impact of statements and actions that surround microaggressions can still be very negative, even if the person may not seem upset.

Through this training, which used multiple examples and discussion opportunities, staff members were better able to understand microaggressions and how these interactions can happen in any setting. After the training, BRHD surveyed participants on what they learned, if they felt the training was needed, and for additional feedback. The majority of feedback was positive, with several attendees wanting time to learn more on this complex subject. Others saw a need for more training on communication styles and working with people from different cultural backgrounds.

The BRHD Equity Committee met after the training to discuss the feedback and how to continue the conversation on microaggressions and other topics that are important for organizational growth, customer service and inclusion.

Norman Dorise is community HIV testing coordinator for Blue Ridge Health District.