Vital Signs: Cross-contact episodes can trigger food allergy reactions

If you were to think of everyone you know, it’s likely at least one of those people lives with an allergy. Possibly that person is you. Certain allergies are less common, such as being allergic to grass or sunlight, while others like allergies to pollen or animal hair are more common. Some people are even allergic to substances meant to help us, like antibiotics.

An allergy is an abnormal immune system response to something that would usually be considered harmless. For example, a person may be allergic to peanuts. Their body’s immune system creates antibodies that identify peanuts as harmful.

An antibody is a type of protein found in blood that traditionally helps protect our bodies from bacteria and viruses. But for people with peanut allergies, their immune systems identify peanuts as invaders, the same way they identify harmful bacteria that cause sickness. When these antibodies come into contact with the ingested peanuts, a compound called histamine is released. Histamine causes inflammation, redness and itchiness, all of which are typical symptoms of an allergic reaction.

Food allergies are some of the most frequently occurring allergies, and people can be allergic to a singular food item or a whole food group. There are eight major food allergens:

■ Milk

■ Wheat

■ Eggs

■ Soy

■ Shellfish

■ Peanuts

■ Tree nuts

■ Fish

In the United States alone, 32 million people have a food allergy. It’s important to take food allergies seriously as allergic reactions can range from an itchy mouth, to hives, to an anaphylactic reaction (also referred to as anaphylactic shock). An anaphylactic reaction is immediate and can cause nausea, vomiting, shock, trouble breathing, or loss of consciousness. It can be very severe, and even fatal, if not treated quickly with a drug called epinephrine (also known as adrenaline). Someone with a known allergy may carry around an epi-pen: a portable, single-use medical device used to inject epinephrine in someone experiencing an allergic reaction.

Food allergies can vary in sensitivity. Depending on level of severity, a reaction could occur without direct ingestion of the allergen. It’s important to understand that food allergies can be triggered even if you can’t see the allergen. If a knife used to cut a peanut butter and jelly sandwich is then used to cut a turkey sandwich, that turkey sandwich could be contaminated from the peanuts. Even though you may not see or taste the peanuts, a person with a peanut allergy eating that turkey sandwich could have an allergic reaction.

When foods from separate groups come in contact with each other, it's called cross contact. Cross contact can occur between two foods when:

■ Hands are not washed

■ Equipment is not cleaned and sanitized between use

■ Foods are stored close together

It’s important to be mindful of cross contact when preparing food, especially if you know you will be serving someone with food allergies. When preparing a meal with allergens and an allergen-free meal at the same time, each preparation process must be kept separate to prevent potential allergic reactions. Make sure you follow the tips below to keep your meals safe for those with allergies:

■ Wash your hands between different food prep.

■ Clean and sanitize food-contact surfaces, like countertops.

■ Use different kitchen utensils and tools (cutting boards, knives, etc.) for each meal.

■ If you suspect there’s been any cross-contamination, start over.

Being allergen friendly is essential; you never know who may be affected.