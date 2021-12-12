Vital Signs: COVID intensifies tobacco's toll on African Americans

The stressors that arose from COVID-19 are no surprise to anyone. However, when combined with socioeconomic and environmental stress, systematic racism, and other substance use disorders, tobacco use and health disparities among people of color becomes even greater.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “The data show that racial and ethnic minority groups, throughout the United States, experience higher rates of illness and death across a wide range of health conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, obesity, asthma, and heart disease, when compared to their white counterparts. Additionally, the life expectancy of non-Hispanic/Black Americans is four years lower than that of white Americans. The COVID-19 pandemic and its disproportionate impact among racial and ethnic minority populations, is another stark example of these enduring health disparities.” For years, tobacco marketing injustice to African American communities has been a concern. Now, with the addition of COVID-19, the health outcomes are more severe and create a higher risk of illness for tobacco users.

For decades, African American communities have been targeted by commercial tobacco marketing, especially menthol products.