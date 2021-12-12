Vital Signs: COVID intensifies tobacco's toll on African Americans

The stressors that arose from COVID-19 are no surprise to anyone. However, when combined with socioeconomic and environmental stress, systematic racism, and other substance use disorders, tobacco use and health disparities among people of color becomes even greater.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “The data show that racial and ethnic minority groups, throughout the United States, experience higher rates of illness and death across a wide range of health conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, obesity, asthma, and heart disease, when compared to their white counterparts. Additionally, the life expectancy of non-Hispanic/Black Americans is four years lower than that of white Americans. The COVID-19 pandemic and its disproportionate impact among racial and ethnic minority populations, is another stark example of these enduring health disparities.” For years, tobacco marketing injustice to African American communities has been a concern. Now, with the addition of COVID-19, the health outcomes are more severe and create a higher risk of illness for tobacco users.
For decades, African American communities have been targeted by commercial tobacco marketing, especially menthol products.
Menthol, a mint extract with a cooling sensation, can be found in tobacco products such as cigarettes, hookah (water pipe), smokeless tobacco (dip, chew), cigars and e-cigarettes. Truth Initiative’s “Read Between the Lies” reports that nearly 90% of African American smokers use menthol cigarettes, which are easier to smoke and harder to quit. Tobacco companies have a long history of targeting African Americans with menthol cigarette advertising and promotions, such as sponsoring events like jazz and hip-ho ent p festivals.
For years, community leaders, advocates and health organizations have asked that Menthol be banned. Of the nearly 18.6 million current smokers of menthol cigarettes, 85% are African American. In April 2021, the FDA announced plans to propose tobacco product standards within the next year that would ban menthol as a characterizing flavor in cigarettes and ban all characterizing flavors (including menthol) in cigars.
Despite the significant advances in healthcare and medications, the African American communities are still dealing with the detrimental effect of systemic racism in settings such as schools, banks, government agencies and law enforcement. Due to outstanding trust issues, the ability to access care or have access to care contribute heavily in the African American communities health outcomes. Addressing social determinants of health, such as economic status, environmental and educational factors, nutrition and limited health care systems, is the start to health equity. Tobacco is the No. 1 preventable death amongst African Americans.
In the last legislative session, Virginia authorized all localities to charge a tobacco tax no higher than the state tax of $1. In our district, the City of Charlottesville's tobacco tax is 55 cents, and the counties of Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Nelson can now choose to increase their taxes to the state rate.
Even now, when it is common to feel socially disconnected or stressed to the max, you don’t have to quit on your own. Contact a Quit Coach through Quit Now Virginia over the phone at (800) 784-8669 or online at www.quitnow.net/Virginia. Your life matters.
Tameka Irving is a Blue Ridge Health Department intern.