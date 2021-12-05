Vital Signs: COVID-19 vaccine for children is valuable gift

The COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11 is now widely available. A swift rollout of the pediatric formula followed a recommendation released Nov. 2 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that all kids in this age group receive the low-dose Pfizer vaccine.
Many parents jumped at the chance to get kids immunized. Nationwide, we saw a surge of newly eligible kids getting vaccinated in the first week after it was released. Yet, in Virginia, only around 4.8% of kids ages 5-11 had been vaccinated as of mid-November, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
There’s no doubt that parenting during a pandemic is all-new territory. It’s tempting to just wait and see. But there’s one thing that’s become abundantly clear over the past year: the best way to protect yourself and your family from serious COVID-related illness is for everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated. With the holidays and winter on the way, unfortunately time is a factor. And the sooner everyone is vaccinated, the better.
COVID vaccines are safe
Prior to the CDC recommendation, the pediatric vaccine — like all others — went through rigorous testing and met high safety standards in order for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize use. More than 4,600 kids ages 5-11 participated in a clinical trial for the Pfizer vaccine. A little more than 3,000 of these kids received the low-dose vaccine, while the rest received a placebo.
The trial showed that the vaccine was effective and well-tolerated, with only mild to moderate side effects; arm soreness was most common, with some fatigue or muscle aches, but all of these resolved quickly. If safety is still a concern, talk to your healthcare provider.
This vaccine is made especially for kids
The new pediatric formulation of the Pfizer vaccine is made specifically for children ages 5-11. The pediatric formulation is 10 micrograms, or one-third of the adult dose. Like adults and adolescents, younger kids will need two shots 21 days apart in order to be fully vaccinated.
Healthy kids need vaccines, too
It’s true that, compared to adults, kids diagnosed with COVID-19 are more likely to have mild symptoms that resolve on their own. But some children do get serious illness. More than 500 have died from the disease; nearly 100 of these kids were ages 5-11. This puts COVID among the top 10 causes of mortality for kids in the U.S. today.
Many of those who experienced severe disease had underlying risk factors, such as obesity, asthma or respiratory disease, a compromised immune system or metabolic disorder. But one-third of the kids who became severely ill from COVID did not. There’s still a lot of unpredictability with this virus, so vaccination is the safest option even if your child is healthy.
As you weigh the facts above, it’s also important to consider the impact vaccination has on our entire community. The more people who are vaccinated, the more protected we all are against the spread of COVID-19 today and variants that may appear in the future.
How to get your child vaccinated
The pediatric vaccine is being offered for free at locations throughout Central Virginia. The Blue Ridge Health District is setting up vaccination stations at a variety of locations around Charlottesville. These include:
■ Drive-through sites
■ Schools
■ Pediatric clinics
■ The Seminole Square Community Vaccination Clinic (at 393 Hillsdale Drive).
Find a convenient location and schedule an appointment online through the Virginia Department of Health at vdh.virginia.gov.
You can also make an appointment at the UVa Pediatric Community Vaccination Center by calling (434) 297-4829. Or book an appointment through your child’s MyChart account. Note that kids younger than 18 must have a parent or guardian present during vaccination. Get more information at UVAHealth.com.
To learn more about COVID-19 prevention, testing and treatment, visit uvahealth.com/services/ COVID19.
Dr. Debbie-Ann Shirley is a pediatrician and head of the UVa Division of Pediatric Infectious Disease.