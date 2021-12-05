Vital Signs: COVID-19 vaccine for children is valuable gift

The COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11 is now widely available. A swift rollout of the pediatric formula followed a recommendation released Nov. 2 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that all kids in this age group receive the low-dose Pfizer vaccine.

Many parents jumped at the chance to get kids immunized. Nationwide, we saw a surge of newly eligible kids getting vaccinated in the first week after it was released. Yet, in Virginia, only around 4.8% of kids ages 5-11 had been vaccinated as of mid-November, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

There’s no doubt that parenting during a pandemic is all-new territory. It’s tempting to just wait and see. But there’s one thing that’s become abundantly clear over the past year: the best way to protect yourself and your family from serious COVID-related illness is for everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated. With the holidays and winter on the way, unfortunately time is a factor. And the sooner everyone is vaccinated, the better.

COVID vaccines are safe