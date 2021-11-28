Vital Signs: Coping with grief during the holiday season

While many gather together to celebrate the upcoming holiday season, it is important to recognize that this time of year can stir up a lot of emotion for individuals and families.

It is cold and dark outdoors and we naturally want to gravitate toward warmth and light. We find comfort in rituals and in our loved ones. When that is disrupted by loss, it can be devastating. A scent, a day on the calendar, a special food — many of the things we enjoy can turn into triggers that stir waves of emotion.

An additional factor that complicates holiday grieving this year is the number of people who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic, particularly those who lost loved ones to the disease. The CDC estimates that more than 140,000 children have lost a primary or secondary caregiver as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The CDC has also found that there are racial, ethnic, and geographic disparities in COVID-19-associated death of caregivers with “children of racial and ethnic minorities accounting for 65 percent of those who lost a primary caregiver due to the pandemic.”

Grieving the loss of a loved one is a painful, and also natural, part of healing. Reaching out to others in our support system can be helpful, as can attending an in-person or virtual support group, or giving back to others by donating our time and talents.