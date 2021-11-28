Vital Signs: Coping with grief during the holiday season

While many gather together to celebrate the upcoming holiday season, it is important to recognize that this time of year can stir up a lot of emotion for individuals and families.
It is cold and dark outdoors and we naturally want to gravitate toward warmth and light. We find comfort in rituals and in our loved ones. When that is disrupted by loss, it can be devastating. A scent, a day on the calendar, a special food — many of the things we enjoy can turn into triggers that stir waves of emotion.
An additional factor that complicates holiday grieving this year is the number of people who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic, particularly those who lost loved ones to the disease. The CDC estimates that more than 140,000 children have lost a primary or secondary caregiver as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The CDC has also found that there are racial, ethnic, and geographic disparities in COVID-19-associated death of caregivers with “children of racial and ethnic minorities accounting for 65 percent of those who lost a primary caregiver due to the pandemic.”
Grieving the loss of a loved one is a painful, and also natural, part of healing. Reaching out to others in our support system can be helpful, as can attending an in-person or virtual support group, or giving back to others by donating our time and talents.
The holidays are a time when many focus on traditions and rituals, and for some, it may be helpful to honor a loved one with a simple tradition or remembrance. The tradition does not have to be extravagant; it can be as simple as having that person’s favorite dessert on the table every year, or making sure their famous recipe or tradition continues through the following years. This can also help to prevent the guilt of feeling like you are moving on without your loved one. Setting aside time to remember loved ones can be an important part of acknowledging and honoring the lives they lived, their importance in your life, and the loss that the family has experienced.
Finding time during the holiday season to rest is also an important aspect to healing; however this can be especially difficult for women, and women of color in particular. One study found that Black mothers often “put on” a brave face at work or when out with friends because they feel as if they have “no choice but to be strong,” even in moments when they feel otherwise. Grieving mothers might also experience secondhand grief — when someone you did not know dies, but it becomes a retriggering event. Since we are living through a movement that makes death more visible to the public, secondhand grief for mothers of color is a reality.
If you are looking for extra support, consider attending the some of the grief support groups offered weekly at the Center for Grief and Healing, sponsored by Hospice of the Piedmont. Pre-registration is required for all groups. Please call (434) 972-3527 or email Jordan.Shover@hopeva.org. Some current group offerings include:
■ General Grief Drop-In Support Group via zoom from 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays
■ Loss of Spouse/Partner Women’s Group via Zoom from 4 to 5:15 p.m. Tuesdays
■ Remembering Our Children (of any age) from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the first Monday of the month
■ Caregivers' Group 8-Week Support from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays