Vital Signs: Connecting veterans with resources through Region Ten’s specialist

The Commonwealth of Virginia is home to more than 670,000 veterans, which is second in the nation behind Alaska, and makes up just over 10% of the Virginia population.

As Veterans Day approaches, Region Ten is sharing information from our veteran peer engagement specialist on the different resources available to veterans in the community. While many people often think of the US Department of Veterans Affairs, or the VA, for support, there are other options for veterans to pursue.

“Normally people just go to the VA as a one-stop for support, but there are a lot more resources in the local community that are available to veterans, and they often are not aware of how to access them,” said Alfredo Garcia Rodriguez.

Garcia Rodriguez served in the Marine Corps for four years and accepted the role as Region Ten’s veteran peer engagement specialist to help veterans access resources, which often starts with being able to speak a similar language around veteran culture.

“I really enjoy being able to bridge the gap between civilian language and military language with other veterans that I’m working with,” said Garcia Rodriguez. “There is usually an instant connection, even if we served in different branches of the military, and that connection leads to better treatment outcomes and follow up. Peer support does not have to be therapy, Veterans can simply talk to me about whatever they need and I can advocate about military culture with other providers.”

One simple way that Garcia Rodriguez supports Veterans at Region Ten is by sharing a list of local places that offer discounts for service members. “There are quite a few organizations that offer discounts for items, as well as free admission to venues. Some of these things seems small, but small things add up and can really help,” said Garcia Rodriguez.

Due to the traumatic experiences they have endured, veterans often experience higher rates of suicide and homelessness, but there are resources available that are specific to these issues. Region Ten currently has a partnership with Virginia Lock and Talk, with resources available for all individuals, including veterans, to receive medical lock boxes and bags, as well as trigger locks for firearms to assist individuals and families in locking up lethal means.

Virginia Veteran Service Foundation (VVSF) also has a Homeless Veteran Fund and has been able to provide one-time assistance to homeless veterans to support rent, utilities and rental deposits. Garcia Rodriguez said that he often gives information about a local organization called Built for Zero that focuses on veterans and the issue of homelessness.

“This organization is working to make sure that there are zero veterans who are homeless, and they can also assist Veterans with getting a job as well,” he said.

When asked how community members can support veterans, especially on Veterans Day, Garcia Rodriguez said that it’s important to remember that Veterans Day is really about celebrating the people who are still here.

“I think of Memorial Day as remembering people who have been lost, but on Veterans Day, it’s really more a celebration of the people who survived, who are still here, and to recognize them for their service,” said Garcia Rodriguez.

He also encourages others to not only thank veterans for their service, but ask them how they are doing. This is especially important, since veterans often forget to check on themselves because they have been trained to focus on others.

“When you are conditioned to do that, you forget to check in yourself, and it means the world to us when people acknowledge our service and ask how we are doing,” said Garcia Rodriguez. “Last Veterans Day, a young teenager came up to me and thanked me for serving, and it meant so much to me. Seeing that, especially from a person in the younger generation, gives me a lot of hope.”

To get in touch with Alfredo Garcia Rodriguez, who is also bilingual and speaks Spanish, please call him at Region Ten at (434) 270-3605.

Suicide Prevention Lifeline/Veterans Crisis Line: (800) 273-8255; https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/

Charlottesville Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC): https://www.va.gov/richmond-health-care/locations/charlottesville-va-clinic/

Virginia Department of Veteran Services: https://www.dvs.virginia.gov/

Lock and Talk: www.lockandtalk.org

Community Mental Health and Wellness Coalition: www.helphappenshere.org

Vital Signs

This column, which promotes community health, is sponsored by Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, Region Ten Community Services Board, Blue Ridge Health District and the University of Virginia Health System.

