Vital Signs: Comprehensive harm reduction helps address opiate epidemic

The opioid epidemic is significantly affecting our communities. Both the number of drug-related overdoses and drug overdose deaths in the state of Virginia, as well as in our district, have increased in recent years. Data from the Virginia Department of Health report that, on average, four Virginians die of an opioid overdose every day.

Data from 2021 in the Blue Ridge Health District indicated that approximately 64 people have visited emergency rooms for drug-related overdoses, an increase from previous years. However, it should be noted that this data does not adequately reflect the total number of people in our district who use drugs, have experienced an overdose, and/or who have visited an ER with an opioid-related issue.

To address the effects of the ongoing opioid epidemic, comprehensive harm reduction is an essential practice.

VDH describes CHR as a set of public health strategies utilized to reduce the negative impact of drug usage (including the transmission of HIV, hepatitis B and C, and other infections), overdose, and death among people who are either unable or not ready to stop using drugs. Even if you personally haven’t used drugs before, understanding CHR principles and staying up to date on local resources can be key in saving someone’s life.

BRHD currently has several programs for those interested in incorporating CHR methods into their community engagement efforts.

Rapid Revive! Training is a training open to all community members and provides comprehensive education on how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose emergency using naloxone (brand name Narcan). Naloxone is a nasal spray used to rapidly reverse an opioid overdose. Community members will receive a free box of naloxone upon completion of the program.

Trainings are held several times a month at each of our health department locations throughout the district. For local organizations and businesses, BRHD offers Lay Rescuer Training by appointment. This course includes an in-depth outline of the Rapid Revive! program and legislation surrounding naloxone, a brief overview of addiction, identifying risk factors that make individuals more susceptible to an opioid overdose, common myths on how to reverse an opioid overdose, protocol for responding to an opioid emergency, and information on how naloxone works.

In addition to training opportunities, BRHD offers several material resources as well. Each health department office carries medication disposal bags for community members to pick up during business hours. These medication disposal bags allow individuals to deactivate up to 45 pills, 6 ounces of liquid, or 6 patches of old and/or unused medication from home. These bags are lightweight and can be safely placed in the household trash.

BRHD also offers free rapid testing for HIV and hepatitis C and conventional testing for HIV, hepatitis B and C, and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs). A variety of safer.sex items such as condoms and dental dams are also available.

Beginning this fall, BRHD will have the ability to distribute fentanyl test strip kits to interested community members. These test strips will give individuals the ability to detect the presence of fentanyl, including 10 different fentanyl analogs (or synthetic opioids), within minutes.

All these services are free of charge to the community, and everyone is encouraged to participate. BRHD remains committed to providing equitable programs and tools to all individuals in our district, including those who are either unable or not ready to stop using drugs. If you have any questions about BRHD’s Harm Reduction services, please feel free to contact Shannon Meade, health and housing manager, at (434) 484-0255.

Shannon Meade is health and housing manager for Blue Ridge Health District.

Vital Signs

This column, which promotes community health, is sponsored by Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, Region Ten Community Services Board, Blue Ridge Health District and the University of Virginia Health System.

