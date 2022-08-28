Vital Signs: Community of support exists for breastfeeding parents

August has become Breastfeeding Awareness Month. For many years, World Breastfeeding Week has been celebrated from Aug. 1 to 7 with different themes to bring awareness to the need for breastfeeding education and support. Why the focus on breastfeeding?

Numerous studies have shown the benefits of breastfeeding on both the breastfeeding parents' and the babies' mental and physical health. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recently updated its recommendation for breastfeeding to align with that of the World Health Organization (WHO). According to the AAP 2022 policy statement released this June, "AAP supports continued breastfeeding, along with appropriate complementary foods introduced at about 6 months, as long as mutually desired by mother and child for 2 years or beyond." They also strongly support the need for social and systemic changes to support those who choose to breastfeed.

Why do we need these policy statements and breastfeeding week celebrations to call attention to breastfeeding? According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the AAP, about 84% of birthing people in the United States initiate breastfeeding. However, the number of exclusively breastfed infants is drastically reduced by three months to only 46% and by six months to about 26%.

What happens to these breastfeeding parents? What can we do to support the breastfeeding goals of breastfeeding parents? What are the steps to increasing breastfeeding success?

First is to look to building a community of support. There is much in the healthcare and public literature about the importance of support, whether from partners, spouses, family members, friends, obstetricians, midwives, family practice doctors, pediatricians, or nurses. Breastfeeding an infant requires a village. During the pregnancy, reach out to the healthcare provider and tell them that you plan to breastfeed and discuss any concerns, especially if you have health issues and if you have had difficulty breastfeeding before.

Next step is preparation. Education is vital to breastfeeding success. Many hospitals have breastfeeding classes that can help the expectant parent learn about the early stages of newborn life and breastfeeding. The partner, spouse or family member who will be with that parent in the hospital should also attend the class. At Sentara Martha Jefferson, the class is online and is free of charge.

Many breastfeeding parents will return to work; the work environment is another factor in breastfeeding success. An expectant parent should find out where the pump room is. Ask other pumping/breastfeeding parents where they pump.

It is important to know your employer's policy and to know your rights about having pump breaks. According to the Fair Labor Standards Act of 2010, "Federal law requires employers to provide reasonable break time for an employee to express breast milk for her nursing child for one year after the child's birth each time such employee has need to express the milk (Section 7 of the FLSA). Employers are also required to provide a place, other than a bathroom, that is shielded from view and free from intrusion from coworkers and the public, which may be used by an employee to express breast milk." However, this law has left out more than 9 million people. The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act is under consideration now and may help fix those loopholes.

Also, in 2010, the Affordable Care Act required insurance companies to provide a breast pump for a lactating person. Know the insurance company's requirements and where to get a pump. Each insurance company has different requirements for a person to obtain a pump. Research this before delivery. Often, a prescription from your OB provider is required, and a specific durable medical equipment (DME) provider must be used. Keep in mind that it can take up to two weeks for the pump to arrive. Ask around and find out from friends, family members and breastfeeding specialists what kind of breast pump will work best.

After delivery, have the baby placed skin to skin with mother. Whether an infant is breast or bottle fed, skin to skin is the best way for a newborn to transition to life outside the uterus. Called the "Golden Hour," this first hour after delivery is important for an infant to transition to life outside the uterus and to start breastfeeding. Weighing the baby and other measurements can wait until baby has a chance to adjust a little.

Breastfeed, as able, in the first hour, then often and on demand during those first few days in the hospital so everyone can learn and take advantage of the breastfeeding help from the nurses and the International Board Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLC). Then follow up with the pediatrician and IBCLC after discharge for more help.

Overall, know that help is there for the new parent. Enjoy that new baby.