Happy National Public Health Week. Thank you to our dedicated Blue Ridge Health District (BRHD) staff members and community partners who work diligently to improve our local public health infrastructure and health outcomes.

This year’s theme, “Centering and Celebrating Cultures in Health,” emphasizes the importance of all community members feeling like they belong and fostering connections that support the health and quality of our lives. This focuses on how we can work individually and together as a community to protect, prioritize and influence the future of public health.

In 2022, the Blue Ridge Health District, Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital (SMJH) and UVa Health conducted the district’s Community Health Assessment, called MAPP2Health. The MAPP2Health results were published last September in the 2022 MAPP2Health Report. Now, the report’s recommendations are being put into action as part of a Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) for the district, which includes Albemarle, Charlottesville, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, and Nelson.

This week marks the launch of the CHIP — a three-year process uniting agencies and organizations districtwide to make positive change in transportation, the healthcare workforce, digital access & literacy, and mental health. Community partners have already begun collaborating in workgroups — setting objectives and identifying conveners — to achieve the CHIP’s goals by the end of 2025.

Partners in the transportation workgroup include CAT, Jaunt, Albemarle Board of Supervisors, UTS, Thomas Jefferson Planning District, Charlottesville Area Alliance and Piedmont Mobility Alliance. Work is planned in areas such as GPS app expansion, microtransit, rideshare, transportation support to and from district hospitals, and bus shelter designs. In fact, some efforts are already underway: Jaunt approved its Transit Development Plan this February and is actively implementing improvements in its scheduling system and phone service throughout the spring.

The healthcare workforce workgroup is a diverse set of clinical providers, government agencies, educators, Piedmont Virginia Community College, non-profit organizations, community health workers, school advocates, and community and diversity leads at UVa Health and SMJH. They are working toward two goals: first, that providers and staff reflect the diverse patient population, and second, to expand the provision of health services in rural or underserved communities.

Objectives include upstream initiatives, like diversifying the pool of patient actors in clinical simulations and expanding clinical career pathways for high school students. Already underway is a Community Health Worker (CHW) network, connecting CHWs districtwide to training and programs that enhance their skills. An exciting objective to increase the number of qualified medical interpreters aims to connect multi-lingual community members with careers critical to improving patient care. Finally, to expand health services, Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene and Nelson counties have reviewed the CHIP goals in the context of their Comprehensive Planning and Economic Development.

The digital access & literacy workgroup is still forming, with organizations like Albemarle’s Broadband Accessibility and Affordability Office, Jefferson-Madison Regional Library, PVCC, JABA, and the Louisa Commission on Aging exploring how to get broadband, hardware, software, digital navigators, and online support to all of the district’s residents — particularly its rural, older and non-native speakers.

The mental health workgroup, led by the Community Mental Health and Wellness Coalition and including leadership from both health systems, behavioral health nonprofits and criminal justice organizations, had a workshop to identify priorities and next steps for addressing the CHIP recommendations.

A lot of people and organizations have contributed and continue to contribute to these extensive CHIP initiatives. You can follow their progress at www.BlueRidgeHD.org.

While initial drafts of the CHIP included all recommendations from last year’s MAPP2Health report, many of those have had to be sidelined for lack of a convener and corresponding workgroup. If you know of an agency or organization that can help with any of this work, please reach out to the CHIP program officer, Jen Fleisher at Jennifer.fleisher@vdh.virginia.gov.