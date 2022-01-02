Vital Signs: Common hand, wrist and elbow injuries among athletes

Across a wide array of sports, athletes frequently suffer injuries to their hands, wrists and elbows.
Among football players, there are a high number of hand fractures, along with ligament injuries to the wrist. Basketball players commonly have hand fractures, finger dislocations and wrist bone fractures, while lacrosse players frequently have hand fractures.
In baseball, an unfortunately common injury for pitchers that receives a great deal of media attention involves the medial elbow ligaments, also known as the ulnar collateral ligament. Baseball players frequently suffer from a mallet finger, a tendon injury to the tip of their fingers. Tennis players, golfers, rowers and swimmers, meanwhile, have a high incidence of overuse injuries that result in tendonitis of the wrist and elbow.
As a hand, wrist and elbow surgeon who treats high-level athletes as well as athletes of all ages and abilities, my job is to be comfortable diagnosing and treating any of these conditions and making sure each athlete has the optimal treatment plan that returns him or her to play as safely and quickly as possible.
A range of treatment optionsDepending on the injury, a range of non-surgical and surgical treatments may be available. Many hand fractures and finger dislocations, for example, can be treated without a procedure and with a period of immobilization or splinting if the alignment of the bone is acceptable and the joint is stable after the dislocation is corrected.
However, many injuries require surgery in young, high-performance athletes, such as wrist bone fractures, flexor tendon injuries and ulnar collateral ligament elbow injuries. High-level athletes often undergo surgery to begin their rehabilitation sooner and return to play earlier. Surgical treatment for hand fractures and wrist fractures often includes inserting plates and/or screws to stabilize the fracture in appropriate alignment and allow for healing. Elbow ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction in a pitcher, commonly known as Tommy John surgery, includes reconstruction of the medial elbow ligament with a tendon graft. Many wrist ligament injuries can be treated with minimally invasive arthroscopic surgery, like many knee injuries.
Overuse injuries such as tendonitis are often treated with rest, along with avoidance of aggravating activities, physical therapy and judicious use of anti-inflammatory medications.
For all athletes, the goal is to help athletes return to their sports safely and after appropriate rehabilitation. Long-term function should never be compromised by an early return to the playing field. It is critical that athletic trainers, surgeons and therapists talk frequently about the plan so the athlete and his or her family understand the diagnosis and treatment plan and there is no confusion that may impact recovery and return to their sport.
How UVa Orthopedics
can helpIt is very important that athletes see a hand and upper extremity fellowship-trained surgeon — such as the surgeons at the UVa Hand Center — who specializes in the treatment of athletes and has experience in treating the wide range of injuries in the hand, wrist and elbow. Treatment and specialized rehabilitation for athletes often differs from those for other patients and is sometimes sports specific. To optimize recovery and return to play, care by a surgeon who specializes and has experience in these sports-related injuries is critical.
Getting that high-quality care will be easier in early 2022 with the opening of the new UVa Orthopedic Center on Ivy Road in Charlottesville. The center has been in development for more than a decade and will provide comprehensive, world-class orthopedic care in one location. The center will be home to all eight UVa orthopedic specialty clinics: joint replacement; orthopedic trauma; orthopedic oncology; sports medicine; orthopedic spine; foot and ankle; hand, wrist and elbow; and prosthetics and orthotics.
Along with the clinics, all services needed for the diagnosis and treatment of orthopedic disorders will be together in this one location. This will include an imaging center, an occupational therapy and physical therapy center, an outpatient surgery center for same-day joint replacement and sports surgeries, an education center and a clinical research center.
There will be no other facility like this in our region that brings this level of expertise, collaboration and services together to optimize patient care for everything from common injuries to the most complex orthopedic needs.
For more information about the UVa Orthopedic Center, visit uvahealth.com/services/orthopedics/new-location.
Dr. Bobby Chhabra is chair of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at UVa Health and is the hand, wrist, and elbow surgeon for UVa Athletics.