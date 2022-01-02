Vital Signs: Common hand, wrist and elbow injuries among athletes

Across a wide array of sports, athletes frequently suffer injuries to their hands, wrists and elbows.

Among football players, there are a high number of hand fractures, along with ligament injuries to the wrist. Basketball players commonly have hand fractures, finger dislocations and wrist bone fractures, while lacrosse players frequently have hand fractures.

In baseball, an unfortunately common injury for pitchers that receives a great deal of media attention involves the medial elbow ligaments, also known as the ulnar collateral ligament. Baseball players frequently suffer from a mallet finger, a tendon injury to the tip of their fingers. Tennis players, golfers, rowers and swimmers, meanwhile, have a high incidence of overuse injuries that result in tendonitis of the wrist and elbow.

As a hand, wrist and elbow surgeon who treats high-level athletes as well as athletes of all ages and abilities, my job is to be comfortable diagnosing and treating any of these conditions and making sure each athlete has the optimal treatment plan that returns him or her to play as safely and quickly as possible.