Vital Signs: Changes allow WIC Program to boost nutrition for more families

Remote services allow the WIC Program to continue functioning and serve an increased caseload of current and newly enrolled participants. More flexibilities include waiving physical presence for appointments and the expansion of certain WIC-eligible food options, such as milk and eggs. With the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the USDA also offered WIC participants an increase to the cash value benefit for purchasing fruits and vegetables.

Food insecurity and childhood hunger also have risen drastically in the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic. Access to adequate nutrition has been limited due to families’ financial resources and food supply disruptions. Early during the pandemic, WIC participants struggled to find access to WIC foods as a result of stockpiling, grocery store restocking delays and supply chain issues. Without access to the nutritious supplemental foods WIC offers, participants may not be able to fully benefit from the program.