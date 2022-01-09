Vital Signs: Changes allow WIC Program to boost nutrition for more families

Nutritional health is one of the cornerstones of our overall health. The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) is a federally funded program that helps provide nutrition benefits and education to at-risk pregnant and postpartum women, infants, and children up to age 5.
The WIC Program is the nation’s leading public health nutrition program and focuses on healthy foods, nutrition education, breastfeeding support and referrals to other health and social service organizations. The WIC Program aims to improve pregnancy outcomes and the nutritional status of women and children by providing:
Healthier pregnancies and increased prenatal care
Decreased premature births and low birth weight infants
Higher breastfeeding rates
Better birth outcomes.
The COVID-19 pandemic led to extraordinary challenges to the WIC Program, which led to changes in the way the services were delivered. With the assistance of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the WIC Program has implemented strategies to simplify the WIC experience during this public health emergency. Due to the dramatic rise in enrollment and participation for the first time in more than 40 years, the WIC Program transitioned to administering services remotely.
Remote services allow the WIC Program to continue functioning and serve an increased caseload of current and newly enrolled participants. More flexibilities include waiving physical presence for appointments and the expansion of certain WIC-eligible food options, such as milk and eggs. With the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the USDA also offered WIC participants an increase to the cash value benefit for purchasing fruits and vegetables.
Food insecurity and childhood hunger also have risen drastically in the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic. Access to adequate nutrition has been limited due to families’ financial resources and food supply disruptions. Early during the pandemic, WIC participants struggled to find access to WIC foods as a result of stockpiling, grocery store restocking delays and supply chain issues. Without access to the nutritious supplemental foods WIC offers, participants may not be able to fully benefit from the program.
These supplemental foods support nutritious diets and better childhood eating practices. WIC foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes and low-fat dairy products align to current dietary guidelines and help contribute to healthier lifestyle practices of WIC participants. With the flexibilities put in place by the WIC Program, participants are able to continue to access nutritious foods and improve food security.
The Blue Ridge Health District WIC Program knows how much the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted millions of people. We want to ensure that our community of pregnant women and families with infants and young children are able to continue to use the WIC program safely and easily.
To be eligible for the WIC Program, participants must be currently pregnant, breastfeeding or have just had a baby. Eligibility is also offered to mother/father/grandparent/foster parent or other legal guardian of an infant or child younger than 5. Participants must be residents of Virginia and meet requiring income guidelines. For more information about the WIC Program in the greater Charlottesville area, call (434) 972-6206.
Becca Hanley is WIC coordinator and breastfeeding coordinator for Blue Ridge Health District.