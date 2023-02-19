Throughout the month of February, Black History Month offers a time to reflect on the important history and inspiring contributions of the Black community in the United States. According to U.S. Census data, 13.4% of Americans identify as Black or African American, and another 3% identify as multiracial. (https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/fact/table/US/PST045222)

There are a number of Black mental health pioneers who have made significant advancements in the mental health field for underrepresented communities, including:

Bebe Moore Campbell: Authored a number of books and articles about the unique mental health challenges faced by Black individuals. She also founded NAMI-Inglewood in a predominantly Black neighborhood to create a space that was safe for Black people to talk about mental health concerns.

E. Kitch Childs, Ph.D.: A leader for women in psychology and the LGBTQ+ community, Childs provided therapy to marginalized individuals. She practiced feminist therapy and centered her research and work around the experiences of Black women.

Mamie Phipps Clark, Ph.D., and Kenneth Bancroft Clark, Ph.D.: Mamie Phipps Clark was the first African American woman to earn a doctorate in psychology from Columbia University, and Kenneth Bancroft Clark was the first-ever Black president of the American Psychological Association. Together, the Clarks worked on the “Doll Study,” which showed that school segregation was psychologically harmful to Black children and provided invaluable evidence in favor of ending school segregation in the supreme Court case Brown vs. The Board of Education.

Dr. Solomon Carter Fuller: Fuller was a pioneering African American psychiatrist who made significant contributions to the study of Alzheimer’s disease. He is one of the first known Black psychiatrists to work alongside Dr. Alois Alzheimer, who first discovered the traits of Alzheimer’s disease in 1901.

Harriette Pipes McAdoo, Ph.D.: McAdoo worked on the Family Life Project, which was a study of Black middle-class families in the Washington, D.C., area. Her research was some of the first work that challenged the harmful racial stereotypes held about Black families.(https://www.mhanational.org/black-pioneers-mental-health)

These are just a few of the many Black mental health advocates who have helped pave the way to decrease mental health stigma and shed light on the mental health needs of the Black community. Despite these advancements, there is still much work that needs to be done.

The historical Black and African American experience in America continues to be characterized by trauma and violence, which greatly impacts emotional and mental health of both youths and adults. Stigma around mental health is also very prevalent and prevents access to treatment. In recent research studies, Black individuals have indicated that mild depression or anxiety would be viewed negatively in their social circles and many believe that discussions about mental illness would not be appropriate. (https://mhanational.org/issues/black-and-african-american-communities-and-mental-health)

Representation is an important aspect to overcoming these barriers and is also an area that requires advancement. According to the Black Mental Health Alliance, only 6% of psychologists, 6% of advanced-practice psychiatric nurses, and 13% of social workers are members of minority groups. (https://blackmentalhealth.com/)

Despite these challenges, support is available for people of color who are seeking access to care. Some local mental health resources to support the Black community include:

Brave Souls on Fire is a peer-run organization dedicated to emotional wellness, culturally-affirming peer support, emotional wellness, advocacy and healing justice for African Americans. Find on Facebook @bravesoulscville or bravesoulscville@yahoo.com

Counseling Alliance of Virginia (CAVA) utilizes clinicians with diverse knowledge and skills in the mental health field to provide a safe and supportive environment for individuals, couples and families to heal during challenging times. https://www.cavahelps.com/

The Women’s Initiative Sister Circle Collective Healing Support Group. All Black women are encouraged to join a support group for collective healing in response to recent losses of life due to state and community violence. The group specializes in topics such a Black bereavement and fostering healing in individuals and communities. https://thewomensinitiative.org/sister-circle

Therapy for Black Girls is an online space encouraging the mental wellness of Black women and girls and includes a referral tool to find a therapist in your area. https://therapyforblackgirls.com/