Vital Signs: Case manager career is rewarding way to help people with developmental disabilties

March is National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, and it is a time to further educate the community on the needs of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

According to Centers for Disease Control (CDC) data in Virginia, 10% of Virginians are identified as having a cognitive disability, and 6% of people require support for independent living. At Region Ten, we define a developmental disability as a group of conditions due to an impairment in physical, learning, language or behavior that may impact day-to-day functioning.

In my career, I’ve worked in a variety of jobs, including in the technology sector and teaching preschool, before deciding to shift into a case manager position at Region Ten to work with the developmental disabilities population. In college, I majored in both psychology and educational studies. To date, I have used these skills for other jobs, but when I began seeking new employment, I knew that I wanted to look for something to better utilize the psychology courses I had studied.

I was intrigued by seeking out a population that needed help accomplishing goals, and having had plenty of times when I needed help from other adults, I wanted to be in a position where I could return some of the kindness that I had received. When I saw an opportunity at Region Ten to be a case manager in its ID/DD department, I thought it might be a great way to give back. The people we serve in our community with developmental disabilities deserve opportunities, and helping them find programs and set goals for themselves has been a very rewarding experience.

At first, all of the acronyms, different tasks and programs available were a lot to process, but the more I do this work, I can see just how much there is out there to help people with an intellectual or developmental disability. The highlight has been, and I imagine will continue to be, all the face-to-face interactions I get to have with the people we serve.

With each new individual on my case load, my favorite part has been going out for in-person meetings. The wide range of personalities and situations are so unique that the job never feels stagnant or boring. The sense of satisfaction and a job well done in being able to help each person reach his or her goals or direct him or her to services that could help to improve quality of life makes me smile every time I get to tell someone the good news. There have been challenges along the way, but so far the ID/DD population I have worked with has been extremely grateful. It has really wonderful to see how much good can be done for those who are so often marginalized.

As I reflect on National Developmental Disabilities Month, there is no doubt in my mind that this work is meaningful to all those involved, whether they are employees or people receiving services.

Benjamin Hyde is developmental disabilities case manager for Region Ten Community Services Board.