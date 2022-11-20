Vital Signs: Cardiac rehab programs can improve quality of life

I like to think of cardiac rehab as physical therapy for your heart. Cardiac rehab programs are outpatient programs that require a referral from a physician. They provide supervised and heart-monitored exercise training and education for certain sets of cardiac patients.

Cardiac rehab aids in the recovery process for patients who suffer cardiovascular events such as heart attacks, heart surgeries and heart failure. It also helps treat patients with other heart disease forms, such as stable angina. These programs have been shown to improve the quality of life for cardiac patients.

Cardiac rehab programs are staffed by trained healthcare professionals, including cardiac nurses, exercise specialists, nutritionists and sometimes physical therapists and psychologists. The core components of cardiac rehab programs include:

Medical evaluation and baseline assessment.

Monitored, individualized exercise training and physical activity counseling

Interventions, including nutrition counseling and weight management, to reduce cardiac risk factors

Psychosocial support and stress management

Education regarding diet, weight management, medications and effects of exercise on health.

Most outpatient programs consist of three-times-weekly visits involving exercise and education. They also strive to address the psychosocial issues that can arise in cardiac patients. Cardiac rehab programs are covered by most insurance.

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital is fortunate to be one of 90 sites in the United States and the first in Virginia to offer the Pritikin Intensive Cardiac Rehab Program, which provides clinically monitored and individualized exercise programs with a comprehensive education program. Evidence-based research has demonstrated it to reduce the risk for disease progression and lower markers of heart disease such as blood pressure, cholesterol and inflammation. An educational opportunity accompanies each exercise visit. There are workshops, facilitated videos and live cooking demonstrations.

The three pillars of education that the Pritikin program focuses on include:

Healthy eating and nutritional choices

Healthy mindset and managing stress and anxiety, including goal setting, such as smoking cessation

Regular exercise that includes both cardio and strength-training goals

There are also weekly cooking demonstrations for participants and family members focusing on healthy eating and plant-based options. All patients can receive a one-on-one consultation with a registered dietitian.

Traditional cardiac rehab offers 36 total sessions over 12 weeks. The Pritikin Intensive Cardiac Rehab Program program offers 72 sessions over 12 weeks that combine exercise and education sessions each day of participation. By adding twice as many sessions for exercise and education, patients can experience even better health outcomes, including a lowered risk of disease recurrence and reduced risk of hospital admissions and office visits.

The Pritikin program has been shown to positively affect the progression of coronary artery disease, reduce the need for coronary artery bypass surgery, and reduce the need for coronary artery stenting. It has also been shown to decrease a patient’s cholesterol, blood pressure, weight and the need for cholesterol, blood pressure and diabetes medicines. By developing healthy lifestyle skills, participants realize improved quality of life and well-being.

The health benefits patients receive from cardiac rehab promise to be even more significant through the Pritikin Intensive Cardiac Rehab Program. Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital is pleased to have the opportunity to offer this program to our community. For more information, call Sentara Martha Jefferson Health and Wellness at (434) 654-4510.