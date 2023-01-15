Vital Signs: Cancer genetic counseling can help patients identify risks

Of all cancer, approximately 5% to 10% is due to a cancer risk passed on in the family. This is due to a pathogenic variant or a disease-causing change in a gene. Genes are instruction manuals for our bodies, and we have two copies each, with one copy from our mother and the other from our father.

A cancer genetic counselor can help:

Review your personal and/or family history of cancer

Provide an expert risk assessment for possible hereditary cancer risk from your paternal and maternal sides of the family

Order genetic testing that looks for these pathogenic variants in the genes associated with increased risk for cancer.

If there is a pathogenic variant in the family, depending on the family structure, family members can have a 50% chance of inheriting the same pathogenic variant. For this reason, it is important for family members to undergo genetic testing themselves to clarify their own risk for hereditary cancers.

During the genetic counseling session, a genetic counselor will work through a three-generation pedigree or family history with you, focusing on the history of cancer. Then, the genetic counselor will look for certain red flags indicative of a possible hereditary cancer risk, such as early onset cancer, multiple generations with cancer, and multiple primary cancers in an individual, and put your personal and family history of cancer in the context of these general red flags and the national criteria for genetic testing from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network.

This assessment aids in clarifying whether indications suggest there may be a possible hereditary cancer risk in the family that could explain the various cancers in the family. At this point, if you meet the national criteria for genetic testing, the genetic counselor will recommend genetic testing.

If you meet the criteria for genetic testing, a genetic counselor can talk to you about the best possible genetic test options, logistics for testing, and billing. The genetic test result can impact your medical management regarding surgery, treatment and cancer surveillance and clarify hereditary cancer risks for yourself and your family members. For example, suppose you test positive for a pathogenic variant, or a disease-causing change is found. In that case, the genetic counselor will provide post-test counseling covering all the known lifetime risks for cancers, medical management recommendations and testing for your family members. They may also provide a results summary letter and a family letter.

How can you set up an appointment with a cancer genetic counselor?

The best way to set up an appointment with your nearby cancer genetic counselor is to request a referral from your primary healthcare provider or your oncology healthcare team. You can also find a genetic counselor in your area using the “Find a Genetic Counselor” feature on www.nsgc.org.