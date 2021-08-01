Vital Signs: Can’t tolerate statins? New options can lower your cholesterol

Elevated cholesterol levels have long been known to increase the risk of heart attack and stroke. This has led to major improvements in public awareness and efforts to avoid saturated fats. LDL cholesterol travels in the bloodstream and can be absorbed into the lining of the blood vessels, leading to the development of atherosclerotic plaque. It is these same plaques that can rupture, leading to heart attack and stroke.

The development of HMG-CoA-reductase inhibitors, or statins, was a major advance in the field of cardiology.

Statins are processed in the liver and decrease the amount of LDL cholesterol your body produces. These medications can lower the LDL cholesterol by up to 50% and have been shown in study after study to significantly improve outcomes in patients with cardiovascular disease. Statins result in a 20% to 30% reduction in death, repeat heart attack, or stroke in people who have already had a heart attack. By lowering cholesterol, statins can significantly slow or even prevent the progression of plaque or blockages that form in the arteries.