Vital Signs: Building resilience makes a world of difference in mental health

While it may be hard to believe, we are now in year three of a global pandemic. We’ve witnessed lockdowns, political unrest and ongoing social injustices. Life has been hard, to say the least, and it is no surprise that these difficulties continue to take a toll on all of us both physically and mentally.

According to the CDC, more than 12 million adults in the U.S. reported seriously considering suicide in 2020, and more than 1 million have attempted suicide. These numbers highlight the need for mental health promotion and suicide prevention strategies at all levels, from the individual to the societal.

When it comes to suicide prevention and mental health promotion work, building resilience in individuals, as well as in communities, is key. Resilience is often thought of as the ability to bounce back from difficult experiences. While this is partially true, if we dig a little deeper, resilience is the capacity to develop skills and capabilities to adapt to adversity or get through hard challenges in life.

Resilience is an active process that must be taught, modeled and promoted. With that in mind, it becomes clear that the relationships we have with one another, the neighborhoods we live in, the schools we send our children to, and the various communities we are a part of can all be spaces where resilience is practiced.

On an individual level, building resilience may look like families having conversations around feelings and asking for help in an effort to give each other the tools to identify emotions and seek support when dealing with challenging situations. These strategies can also ripple out into neighborhoods and larger communities, because individuals are only as resilient as the communities around them.

Some other ways we can build resilience in our communities can include:

■ Connecting with and supporting neighbors

■ Workplaces offering mental health services to all employees

■ Religious centers prioritizing mental health training and education for its leaders and members

■ Engaging with local groups and coalitions focusing on health and wellness promotion

If you would like to learn more about how to build resilience in yourself and others, visit www.regionten.org/events. The Region Ten Prevention team regularly offers free Community Resilience Initiative trainings, which are focused on how to be trauma-informed and how to promote resilience in our community.

If you are interested in learning more about suicide prevention specifically, the Suicide Prevention Awareness Resource Council (SPARC) is local group of concerned citizens, professionals and partner agencies with the shared goal of reducing the number of suicides in our area. SPARC works to strengthen and expand education in the area of suicide prevention, increase help-seeking behaviors, and raise awareness about available mental health supports and resources in our area.

This year, SPARC will be hosting its ninth annual SPARC of Hope 5K Run and Walk to help raise awareness and encourage hope. This FREE event will take place on Saturday in Louisa County. To register, or learn how else you can get involved in community-level suicide prevention, visit www.sparchope.org today.

If you are thinking about suicide, or someone you care about is, please consider reaching out to one of the many local or national resources for support. Everyone has a role to play in suicide prevention in our community. One conversation can make all the difference.

Local resources:

■ Regional Crisis Intervention & Prevention Line: (434) 230-9704

■ Region Ten Emergency Services: (434) 972-1800

■ Suicide Prevention Awareness & Resource Council: www.sparchope.org

■ Lock & Talk Virginia: www.lockandtalk.org

National resources:

■ 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: 988

■ National Crisis Text Line: 741-741

■ Trevor Project Text Line: 678-678