Vital Signs: Blue Ridge Health District gradually resuming clinical services

The role of a health department is to ensure people have the best possible resources, services and guidance to live healthier lives. However, having a single agency to oversee this task can be a challenge in places like Virginia, which is home to a wide range of communities and geographies.
To help address that, the Virginia Department of Health is broken down into 35 separate health districts, including the Blue Ridge Health District (BRHD), which serves Charlottesville and Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties. BRHD provides many clinical services related to health, like family planning, sexual health screening and infection treatment, immunizations and more. However, in early 2020, some of these services were paused when the health department pivoted to a full pandemic response.
For the past 14 months, from education to enforcement and testing to vaccinating, nearly all of the Blue Ridge Health District’s efforts and staff have been focused on COVID-19. Now, those efforts are paying off. As more and more people are being vaccinated and our community is slowly but surely adjusting to a new sense of normalcy where infection rates are lower, it is time for the Blue Ridge Health District to do the same. Beginning in June, all health departments in the district will begin resuming many of our clinical services.
BRHD will start this process slowly and carefully, in order to continue to protect the health and safety of our staff and the community members receiving services. Staff members at local health departments will continue to wear face coverings, regardless of vaccination status. In return, we ask any person coming for services to follow a few steps:
When you arrive at your scheduled appointment time, please wait outside the health department while you call the front desk to let us know you have arrived.
When you let us know you are at the health department, a staff person will conduct a COVID screening over the phone. Once you have been screened, your temperature will be taken at the door.
If your temperature is in the acceptable range, you will be cleared to enter the building. Remember your mask — it is required when visiting the local health department.
Inside the health department, waiting areas are arranged to allow at least 6 feet of physical distancing. Only four clients will be allowed in the waiting area at the same time.
All services are by appointment only and need to be scheduled ahead of time. For the immediate future, the health department will provide the following:
Immunization Clinics will be held one time each month on a Tuesday, depending on the location. Services are for children from birth to age 18 and include back-to-school vaccines.
Family Planning Clinics will be held one time each month on a Wednesday, depending on the location. Services include pill pickup, Depo and problem visits for established clients. No new clients are being accepted at this time.
Locations and schedules: Call for an appointment.
Greene County: (434) 985-2262. First Tuesday (immunizations) and first Wednesday (family planning) of the month.
Fluvanna County: (434) 591-1960. Second Tuesday (immunizations) and second Wednesday (family planning) of the month.
Louisa County: (540) 967-3703. Second Tuesday (immunizations) and second Wednesday (family planning) of the month.
Nelson County: (434) 263-8315. Third Tuesday (immunizations) and third Wednesday (family planning) of the month.
Charlottesville/Albemarle (434) 972-6269: 4th Tuesday (immunizations) and 4th Wednesday (family planning) of the month.
Cindy Thompson is communications health educator for the Blue Ridge Health District.