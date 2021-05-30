Vital Signs: Blue Ridge Health District gradually resuming clinical services

The role of a health department is to ensure people have the best possible resources, services and guidance to live healthier lives. However, having a single agency to oversee this task can be a challenge in places like Virginia, which is home to a wide range of communities and geographies.

To help address that, the Virginia Department of Health is broken down into 35 separate health districts, including the Blue Ridge Health District (BRHD), which serves Charlottesville and Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties. BRHD provides many clinical services related to health, like family planning, sexual health screening and infection treatment, immunizations and more. However, in early 2020, some of these services were paused when the health department pivoted to a full pandemic response.

For the past 14 months, from education to enforcement and testing to vaccinating, nearly all of the Blue Ridge Health District’s efforts and staff have been focused on COVID-19. Now, those efforts are paying off. As more and more people are being vaccinated and our community is slowly but surely adjusting to a new sense of normalcy where infection rates are lower, it is time for the Blue Ridge Health District to do the same. Beginning in June, all health departments in the district will begin resuming many of our clinical services.