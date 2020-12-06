Vital Signs: Before holidays, assess and address your stress level

As the days get shorter and the nights get longer, our bodies adapt naturally to the limited daylight. Our brains produce more melatonin, a hormone linked to sleep, and less of the mood-boosting hormone serotonin. As a result, many people feel less than motivated in general this time of year.

When you add in the stress of the holidays, political tensions and, of course, the fear of a looming pandemic, it’s no wonder that depression and anxiety are on the rise.

Mental health checkIt’s important for us all to hit the pause button and do a mental health check. Put away the to-do lists and distractions and take a hard look at how you’re feeling right now.

What is your stress level? What is the stress level of those around you? A handy tool you can use is a color-coded guide called the “stress continuum,” which helps you pinpoint your stress level. The breakdown is as follows:

Green: high-functioning, and minimal stress

Yellow: normal stress level, and coping effectively

Orange: actively stressed, with some impact on mental and physical wellness

Red: stress at an overwhelming level, with increasing negative behaviors and reactions