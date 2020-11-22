Vital Signs: Be proactive about your health care, even during the pandemic

This year definitely has been memorable for everyone, especially those of us who work in health care.
We have had to shift the model of caring for patients from the usual in-clinic visits to assessing patients in their cars in the office parking lot; then transitioning to telehealth visits using face-to-face video chats; and now bringing patients back into the office. Patient and staff safety has been, and remains, on the forefront of healthcare providers’ minds. As we continue bringing patients into the clinics, we are carefully screening the clinic staff members, as well as patients, to ensure that we keep everyone safe.
At Sentara clinics, as we schedule patients for office visits, we ask them if they are experiencing any possible symptoms of the coronavirus. If they answer yes to any of those questions, then we don’t bring them into the office. Instead, we schedule them for a telehealth visit. For patients who come into the office, a member of the clinic staff escorts them in and out of the clinic to minimize the patient’s contact with surfaces — even though we are cleaning and disinfecting all commonly touched surfaces multiple times per day. Similar COVID safety protocols are in place in other healthcare clinics and facilities throughout Virginia.
Even though we are in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, healthcare providers are emphasizing the importance of being proactive with your health.
As healthcare providers, we understand the importance of getting regular screenings like mammograms and colonoscopies, as well as having your blood pressure and blood glucose levels checked. It’s part of our job to help the public also understand the importance of these screenings and tests, even during a pandemic. Delaying them increases your chance of not finding an abnormality in its early stages, allowing it to continue unnoticed until it becomes a more advanced or difficult problem to treat.
Routine immunizations are equally important — not just for you, but for your family and even for the community as a whole. For example, receiving the flu vaccine (as long as you aren’t allergic to the contents of the vaccine) significantly reduces your risk of getting the flu. But it also helps prevent you from becoming a spreader of the flu virus to others, including your children, grandkids or elderly relatives.
Seeking medical care early on, when you first notice that something is not feeling or looking normal, is important in the management of your health. If you wait until you are in a crisis, it is much less likely we will be able to manage your care safely in the office. In that case, we probably would recommend that you go to a local urgent care or the emergency department. And, of course, if you are experiencing a real or possible medical emergency, like the signs of a heart attack or stroke, call 911 immediately.
If you have delayed seeing your primary care provider or specialist provider because of COVID-19, call their office and ask what safety measures they have in place, and then discuss your options for scheduling an appointment.
Healthcare providers are keenly interested in keeping you safe and well. We are here to help you stay as healthy as possible, and we have missed seeing you.
Angie D. Honeycutt is with Waynesboro Internal Medicine.
This column, which promotes community health, is sponsored by Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, Region Ten Community Services Board, Thomas Jefferson Health District and the University of Virginia Heath System.
