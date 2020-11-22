Vital Signs: Be proactive about your health care, even during the pandemic

As healthcare providers, we understand the importance of getting regular screenings like mammograms and colonoscopies, as well as having your blood pressure and blood glucose levels checked. It’s part of our job to help the public also understand the importance of these screenings and tests, even during a pandemic. Delaying them increases your chance of not finding an abnormality in its early stages, allowing it to continue unnoticed until it becomes a more advanced or difficult problem to treat.

Routine immunizations are equally important — not just for you, but for your family and even for the community as a whole. For example, receiving the flu vaccine (as long as you aren’t allergic to the contents of the vaccine) significantly reduces your risk of getting the flu. But it also helps prevent you from becoming a spreader of the flu virus to others, including your children, grandkids or elderly relatives.