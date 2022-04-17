Vital Signs: Autism Acceptance Month offers chance for learning, caring

April historically has been celebrated as a commemorative month of Autism Awareness; however there has recently been a shift to change the name to Autism Acceptance Month in order to reflect more inclusive language. This change comes at a time when the latest research indicates that 1 in 54 children are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), which represents a 10% increase over previous estimates.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, ASD is the most common and fastest-growing developmental disability in the United States, and reportedly affects 1% to 2% of the world’s population. ASD occurs within all ethnic, racial and socioeconomic groups, though diagnosis is four times more common in boys than girls. This disparity in ASD prevalence may result from a “camouflage effect,” in which girls with ASD are better able than boys with ASD to conceal social impairments on performance-based measures, resulting in an initial underdiagnosis of ASD in girls. Early intervention for ASD produces the best outcomes, and developmental surveillance and screening are prerequisites to intervention.

When thinking about the concept of autism acceptance, it may be helpful to picture a family member, friend, neighbor or coworker who has been diagnosed with ASD. Sometimes the traits of ASD may be indistinguishable and range in severity. Common challenges include sensory processing issues, difficulty with eye contact and/or communication practices, and rigid or repetitive behaviors. Once you see the person in your mind, it becomes easier to think about offering support and acceptance. Other suggestions include the following:

Get screened early. This is crucial, since there are a number of treatments and interventions that can be administered at an early age and lead to greater outcomes. Keep in mind that parental/caregiver concerns should be taken seriously by pediatricians and any other professionals who may be assessing an individual for ASD.

Use direct communication. Remember, individuals with ASD process information differently. Direct communication involves saying things explicitly and plainly, whereas indirect communication that is more difficult for individuals with ASD to understand typically involves the use of humor, sarcasm, gestures or body language to communicate true meaning.

Use person-centered language. A person with ASD may prefer the use of the term “challenges” instead of “disability” and other person-centered language, such as “a person with autism” instead of “autistic.”

Embrace neurodivergence. People with ASD have a number of gifts to offer that can be celebrated. For parents/caregivers of a child with ASD, this is especially important.

In “Welcome to Holland,” Emily Perl Kingsley likens the experience of raising a child with learning differences to planning an elaborate vacation to Venice when you are pregnant — and then, once the baby is born, realizing that you have arrived in Holland. She describes the joyful anticipation that an expectant mother may feel when planning for Venice, learning Italian language and culture, only to realize that there is a completely different language and culture when she steps off the plane in Holland.

Once people accept that the adventure they planned for is no longer part of their journey, they can embrace the beauty of what is in front of them. Kingsley writes, “If you spend your life mourning the fact that you didn't get to Italy, you may never be free to enjoy the very special, the very lovely things ... about Holland.”

