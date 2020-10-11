Vital Signs: Aortic aneurysm screening can save lives

Most people older than 40 are well aware of the importance of screening for cancer. But there’s another important health screening that could be life-saving for older adults, yet is often overlooked. That is the screening for aortic aneurysm.

An aortic aneurysm is the weakening or bulging that occurs in the aorta. The aorta is the body’s largest artery, which carries oxygen-rich blood from the heart to the abdomen and beyond into the extremities. An aneurysm may occur in the chest (thoracic aneurysm), in the abdomen (abdominal aneurysm) or across both areas (thoracoabdominal aneurysm). The most common of these is an abdominal aortic aneurysm, or AAA.

With just five to 10 cases for every 100,000 people in the U.S., aortic aneurysm is rare, yet it’s still the 13th-leading cause of death in this country. The key reason: it’s easy to miss. Aortic aneurysm has few to no symptoms until complications arise. If left untreated, an aneurysm can rupture or burst, which can cause sudden and often fatal internal bleeding.

Screening for aortic aneurysmsThis is why screening for aortic aneurysms is so important. Fortunately, Medicare now will cover screening for people who are considered high risk, which includes men between the ages of 65 to 75 who are former or current smokers, or who have a family history of aortic aneurysms.