Vital Signs: Aortic aneurysm screening can save lives

Most people older than 40 are well aware of the importance of screening for cancer. But there’s another important health screening that could be life-saving for older adults, yet is often overlooked. That is the screening for aortic aneurysm.
An aortic aneurysm is the weakening or bulging that occurs in the aorta. The aorta is the body’s largest artery, which carries oxygen-rich blood from the heart to the abdomen and beyond into the extremities. An aneurysm may occur in the chest (thoracic aneurysm), in the abdomen (abdominal aneurysm) or across both areas (thoracoabdominal aneurysm). The most common of these is an abdominal aortic aneurysm, or AAA.
With just five to 10 cases for every 100,000 people in the U.S., aortic aneurysm is rare, yet it’s still the 13th-leading cause of death in this country. The key reason: it’s easy to miss. Aortic aneurysm has few to no symptoms until complications arise. If left untreated, an aneurysm can rupture or burst, which can cause sudden and often fatal internal bleeding.
Screening for aortic aneurysmsThis is why screening for aortic aneurysms is so important. Fortunately, Medicare now will cover screening for people who are considered high risk, which includes men between the ages of 65 to 75 who are former or current smokers, or who have a family history of aortic aneurysms.
Additional risk factors for an aortic aneurysm include those that are also common for other heart and vascular conditions, such as:
Atherosclerosis (a buildup of plaque causing narrowing of the arteries)
Smoking
High blood pressure
High cholesterol
Inactive lifestyle
Obesity
Anyone concerned about his or her risk for an aortic aneurysm should speak with his or her doctor about screening. The test is a simple, non-invasive ultrasound scan, and initial results are available the same day. If an aneurysm is detected, you’ll be evaluated further to determine the appropriate treatment.
Treating an aortic aneurysmThe size and location of the aneurysm will dictate the approach to treatment. Small aneurysms may require regular surveillance imaging every six to 12 months to monitor for signs of growth. Doctors will focus on appropriate management of all other health conditions, such as high blood pressure and diabetes. They also may recommend lifestyle changes to reduce your risk for complications. These include:
Increasing your daily exercise
Eating a healthy diet with more fresh fruits and vegetables and fewer processed foods
Quitting smoking
Larger aneurysms often will require surgery. Fortunately, surgical treatment of aortic aneurysms has improved significantly over the past decade as a result of advances in technology. Instead of open surgery, which requires doctors to make an abdominal or chest incision for open access to remove and replace the aneurysm, many patients are now eligible for endovascular surgery. This minimally invasive procedure is lower risk, with less bleeding and a shorter recovery time.
During endovascular surgery, the doctor accesses the aorta through the femoral artery in the groin. A stent or mesh tube is threaded through this artery to the site of the aneurysm. Once placed, it reinforces the aortic artery, providing a fresh new pipe through which blood can flow and preventing it from bursting.
When aneurysms are located in certain locations along the aorta, including those intersections that involve the vessels of the kidneys and stomach, this procedure is considered more challenging. However, thanks to novel stent designs and highly skilled surgeons, endovascular surgery is still a viable option for these patients as well in many cases.
Quality care in one locationAt the newly created UVa Aortic Center, patients have easy access to all of the resources they need to identify and treat aortic aneurysms effectively, from advanced screening technology and risk factor management to the full range of surgical options and the latest treatment approaches only available through clinical trials. Comprehensive services and providers from multiple specialties within the UVa Heart and Vascular Center are available to ensure patients receive optimal care in one location.
To learn more about vascular conditions like aortic aneurysm, go to uvahealth.com/heart. To schedule your aortic aneurysm screening visit, call (434) 243-2000.
Dr. Behzad Farivar is a vascular and endovascular surgeon and co-director of the UVa Aortic Center.
VITAL SIGNS This column, which promotes community health, is sponsored by Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, Region Ten Community Services Board, Thomas Jefferson Health District and the University of Virginia Heath System.
