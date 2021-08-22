Vital Signs: Additional childhood vaccine requirements await children, teens

The last change is for children entering the 12th grade. They will be required to receive a booster of the meningococcal vaccine.

Parents want to do everything possible to make sure their children are healthy and protected from preventable diseases, and vaccination is the best way to do that.

Vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles, whooping cough and influenza are still a threat. They continue to infect children in the United States, resulting in hospitalizations and deaths every year. Though vaccination has led to a dramatic decrease in the number of U.S. cases of several infectious diseases, some, such as measles, are quite common in other countries and are brought to the U.S. by international travelers.

If children are not vaccinated, they could easily get one of these diseases from a traveler or while traveling themselves. Outbreaks of preventable diseases occur when many parents decide not to vaccinate their children. Vaccination is safe and effective, and all vaccines undergo a long and careful review by scientists, doctors, and the federal government to make sure they are safe.

The majority of your child’s vaccines take place between birth and age 6. Many vaccines are given more than once, at different ages and in combinations, so keeping a careful record of your child’s shots is important.