Vital Signs: Additional childhood vaccine requirements await children, teens

Back to school: the three words we are very happy to hear in 2021. It evokes thoughts of pencils, pens, notebooks — and vaccines.
As of July 1, there are additional vaccine requirements resulting from the Virginia General Assembly passing House Bill 1090. This bill aligns Virginia’s vaccine recommendations and requirements with those of the Center for Disease Control (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). The changes effect children entering kindergarten, seventh grade and 12th grade, and are in addition to the vaccines that are already required for school attendance in Virginia.
The first change is for children entering kindergarten. These children will now need two properly spaced doses of Hepatitis A vaccine (HAV). Hepatitis A is a serious liver disease, and an infected person can transmit the disease to other people, even if he or she does not have any symptoms of the disease. The first dose should be given at age 12 months of age or older and the second dose prior to entering kindergarten.
The second change is for children entering the seventh grade. In addition to the Tdap and the HPV vaccine, which have been required for some time, they also need the first dose of the meningococcal vaccine. Meningitis is an inflammation of the meninges, the membranes that cover the spinal cord and brain, and the vaccine helps to protect against the bacteria that causes this inflammation.
The last change is for children entering the 12th grade. They will be required to receive a booster of the meningococcal vaccine.
Parents want to do everything possible to make sure their children are healthy and protected from preventable diseases, and vaccination is the best way to do that.
Vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles, whooping cough and influenza are still a threat. They continue to infect children in the United States, resulting in hospitalizations and deaths every year. Though vaccination has led to a dramatic decrease in the number of U.S. cases of several infectious diseases, some, such as measles, are quite common in other countries and are brought to the U.S. by international travelers.
If children are not vaccinated, they could easily get one of these diseases from a traveler or while traveling themselves. Outbreaks of preventable diseases occur when many parents decide not to vaccinate their children. Vaccination is safe and effective, and all vaccines undergo a long and careful review by scientists, doctors, and the federal government to make sure they are safe.
The majority of your child’s vaccines take place between birth and age 6. Many vaccines are given more than once, at different ages and in combinations, so keeping a careful record of your child’s shots is important.
In Virginia, we have an immunization registry called Virginia Immunization Information System, or VIIS, which keeps an official record of all vaccines given to an individual. Many pediatricians, family practices and health departments use the VIHS system, and you can request a copy of your child’s VIIS record at his or her appointment. Organizations such as the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Family Physicians and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention all strongly support protecting children with recommended vaccinations.
We all share a public health commitment to our communities to protect each other and each other’s children by vaccinating our own family members. Check with your pediatrician, primary care provider or local health department to make sure your child is up to date on all vaccinations. For more information, go to www.vdh.virginia.gov/immunizaion/requirement.
Nancy Santoski is IAP nursing supervisor and public health nurse for the Blue Ridge Health District.