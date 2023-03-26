As we commemorate Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in March, here are four important facts about colorectal cancer (CRC) in 2023.

Screening starts at age 45. You’ve probably seen the commercials on TV. Perhaps your friends have talked about having their screening tests done. Or maybe your doctor surprised you with “it’s time.” As of January 2023, most health insurance and Medicare now cover screening at age 45.

Why the drop in screening age?

Because there’s been an alarming increase in colorectal cancer in people younger than age 50. Many people believe that colorectal cancer is an “old person’s disease.” But over the past two decades we’ve seen a rapid, steady rise in early onset colon cancer.

At UVa Health, we’ve witnessed this — we’ve seen more colorectal cancer in young, otherwise healthy people with no symptoms. People who should be focusing on taking their kids to basketball practice instead of surgery or chemotherapy. It’s the reason that all medical organizations now promote screening beginning at age 45. And if you’re younger than 45 and having symptoms, particularly blood in your bowel movements, you should talk to your healthcare provider about getting a colonoscopy.

COVID-19 screening delays may lead to more colorectal cancer. During the beginning of the COVID pandemic, medical clinics were temporarily shut down, which delayed routine medical check-ups for many of us. Screening colonoscopy procedures also came to a halt as hospitals were focused on caring for patients severely ill with COVID. These COVID delays in routine health maintenance are predicted to result in an increase in CRC cases and more late-stage CRC over the next decade.

Are you 45 or older and have never been screened or overdue for screening? If so, talk to your healthcare provider — use Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month as a reason to protect your health.

You have several options for colorectal cancer screening tests.

At-home, stool-based screening tests are a good screening option. If you are at average risk for CRC (no family history of CRC, no prior history of colon polyps and no symptoms), these tests may be for you. The two stool-based screening options are FIT (fecal immunohistochemical test), which checks for blood in the stool; and Cologuard, which checks for blood and DNA in the stool. Both tests are ordered by your primary care provider.

For young people with work and child-care responsibilities, these tests are quick and reliable. You simply collect a small stool sample in the privacy of your home, then mail the sample back to the lab.

If the test is negative, you don’t have to repeat screening for another one to three years, depending on which test you had done. If the test is positive, you need to have a colonoscopy. The most common finding at that colonoscopy is usually pre-cancerous colon polyps. If these are found, they can be removed to prevent colon cancer. If colorectal cancer is detected during the colonoscopy, it is often found at an earlier, more treatable stage if it is initially flagged by a stool-based screening test.

Another option for CRC screening is a colonoscopy. If you are at higher risk (have a family history of CRC or advanced polyps or a history of inflammatory bowel disease), you should be screened with a colonoscopy. After a cleansing bowel prep, a small flexible scope is inserted into your colon. This allows your doctor to see the entire colon and to remove pre-cancerous polyps.

You will be sedated, and most people have no pain with the procedure. Because of the sedation, you’ll need to take the day off from work and have another adult drive you home.

Other options for colon cancer screening include a flexible sigmoidoscopy (scope of the left side of the colon) or a CT colonography (also known as a CAT scan). You should consult with your primary care provider to decide which test is best for you. But the main point is that for most people, you have options!

And if colorectal cancer is detected and surgery is required, where you receive your care can make a difference. A study published in February in JAMA Network Open found that selecting a hospital for colorectal cancer surgery based on patient outcomes was associated with improved survival rates for patients. UVa Health is rated as high performing for colon cancer surgery by U.S. News & World Report.

During Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, take care of your health and get screened. Make sure your loved ones and friends are getting screened — because CRC screening saves lives. And be sure to wear blue this month in support of CRC patients and survivors.

For more information about colorectal cancer screening, visit uvahealth.com/services/colon-health/colon-cancer-screening.