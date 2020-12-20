The role high-intensity interval training can play in decreasing belly fat

If you don't know your maximum heart rate or don't have a heart-rate monitor, Holland suggests going by feel, or rate of perceived exertion (RPE). On a 0 to 10 RPE scale, shoot for eight, nine or 10 during your work intervals. To maintain the intensity throughout the session, he suggests shorter intervals, ranging from 20 seconds to a minute. "You're outside your comfort zone, but you're not staying there very long."

Pace yourself, so by the time your work interval is complete, you're out of breath. "And right at that point where you finally catch your breath, it starts again," Holland says. Your ratio of work to recovery time can be adjusted to accommodate your fitness level, but it should generally range from 1:4 to 1:1. This might look like a minute of burpees followed by two minutes of recovery or 20 seconds of jump squats followed by a minute of recovery.

Although you might be tempted to minimize your recovery time in pursuit of a more intense workout, that strategy can be counterproductive. "If you cut [your recovery] too short," Srinath says, "you can't go at a high intensity for the next interval."

Holland says a 25-minute HIIT session might include five one-minute rounds of high-intensity exercise, each followed by two minutes of recovery, sandwiched between a five-minute warm-up and a five-minute cool-down.