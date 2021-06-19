Stressbusters: Friends of JMRL planning a July benefit sale

The Friends of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will have a fundraising book sale next month in Albemarle Square Shopping Center.

The Friends’ Warehouse Sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 9, 10 and 11 in the space formerly occupied by Northside Library. There will be room for 80 shoppers at a time.

There will be multiple genres of books to browse, including fiction, biographies, works of military interest, young-adult titles and children’s books. There also will be cookbooks, fantasy works and science fiction.

Friends of JRML work all year to generate funding to help the library system present a wide variety of programs, including summer reading programs for children and young adults. The group presents book sales in the spring and fall to sell donated books to raise funds for the library system.

Proceeds from book sales will benefit JMRL, which serves the city of Charlottesville and Albemarle, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties. For details, go to jmrlfriends.org, which is where you also can learn more about the Fall 2021 Sale. The autumn event is set for Oct. 2-10.

While you’re visiting the Friends’ website, you can find out how to volunteer. To check out more of the week’s local book news, see Bookmarks on C3.

