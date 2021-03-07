New Hospice of the Piedmont virtual event tackles 'elephant in the room'

The first virtual event in Hospice of the Piedmont’s new discussion series is designed to help families finally start talking about “the elephant in the room that, too often, doesn’t get addressed.”

That’s how Ron Cottrell, Hospice of the Piedmont’s president and CEO, describes the painful and often denied or avoided reality at the heart of “Finding Your Voice at the End of Life,” which will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The event launches the quarterly Community Conversations series.

Cottrell and Dr. Tim Short, chief medical officer and director of the Education Institute, will talk about the importance of making sure that no matter how hopeful patients and families may remain in the face of approaching death, they find a way to talk about final wishes without being frozen in place by denial, fear, anger or other emotions.

The first part of the event will dive into the need to “get this tough topic on the table,” Cottrell said.

‘‘It starts with acknowledging that there is a life-limiting disease,” Cottrell said. “There’s a struggle to figure out what to do. But the one thing about death is everybody participates. It’s going to be every one of us, and every one of our families.”