New Hospice of the Piedmont virtual event tackles 'elephant in the room'

The first virtual event in Hospice of the Piedmont’s new discussion series is designed to help families finally start talking about “the elephant in the room that, too often, doesn’t get addressed.”
That’s how Ron Cottrell, Hospice of the Piedmont’s president and CEO, describes the painful and often denied or avoided reality at the heart of “Finding Your Voice at the End of Life,” which will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The event launches the quarterly Community Conversations series.
Cottrell and Dr. Tim Short, chief medical officer and director of the Education Institute, will talk about the importance of making sure that no matter how hopeful patients and families may remain in the face of approaching death, they find a way to talk about final wishes without being frozen in place by denial, fear, anger or other emotions.
The first part of the event will dive into the need to “get this tough topic on the table,” Cottrell said.
‘‘It starts with acknowledging that there is a life-limiting disease,” Cottrell said. “There’s a struggle to figure out what to do. But the one thing about death is everybody participates. It’s going to be every one of us, and every one of our families.”
He will share an example from his own family’s experiences after his brother’s death. His brother fought throughout his cancer battle to extend his life, but after his death, his sister-in-law was left scrambling to make burial arrangements and other plans at the most painful time possible.
“This didn’t sneak up on anybody, but the elephant in the room didn’t get talked about,” Cottrell said, adding that many people consider the topic taboo. “We want to build a bridge to make this an OK thing to talk about.”
Part of the value of getting an early start on these difficult conversations is the relief it can bring — to the family, and to the patient.
“It is really centering,” Cottrell said. “It’s not our journey. Our job is to really understand what the wishes of the patient are.”
Short said that tackling “the tyranny of silence” frees both the patient and the medical team to make the best decisions.
“On the patient’s side, sometimes it’s easier to stick your head in the sand,” he said. “On the physicians’ side, we don’t want to take away hope.”
When people get caught up in endless medical treatments instead of facing mortality, substituting constant motion for direct communication, “it hurts people. It takes away their control,” Short said. “It takes away their choice. Now that conversation is contaminated with fear and emotions.”
Patients and families who start the difficult conversations early in the course of an illness can shift the focus back to values and shared bonds so they can savor their precious time together.
“You have to turn that model from shaping your life around care to shaping your care around what’s important in your life,” Short said. “For so many people, it’s all about relationships.”
And the longer the conversation is postponed, the greater the likelihood that those relationships will suffer because important things will go unsaid. If you believe your no-nonsense adult child would be the practical choice to handle your affairs, for example, even if he or she isn’t the oldest, getting your preferences down in writing and explaining your rationale in person may prevent hurt feelings among siblings later.
Short, who spent two decades as a family doctor before switching to palliative care 14 years ago, said it can be easier starting end-of-life conversations with a family doctor who knows you well before the disease progresses. If you clam up and wait, ‘“having this conversation in the hospital, with doctors you don’t know, can be contaminated by rampant fear,” he said.
The good news is that the Charlottesville area is “very rich and blessed” in terms of palliative care options available for patients and families, Short said. Being able to reach out and bring in people with training and experience in these tough topics can help relieve stress, and it’s never too early to start.
‘“A palliative care physician uses his words like a surgeon uses his scalpel,” Cottrell said.
The second part of Wednesday’s event will dive into question-and-answer time. “We are hoping that there will be lots of participation from the community,” Short said.
And if you haven’t found the right time or the right way to start addressing the elephant in your own family’s room, Wednesday’s event could offer a more comfortable shared starting point.
Sign up for the Zoom talk together, “and see where the conversation carries you as a family,” Short said.
The event is free. For registration and information, go to hopva.org/community-conversations.