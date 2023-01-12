 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Martha Jefferson ranked one of top maternity hospitals

Albemarle County

The sun sets over Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, Virginia.

 DAILY PROGRESS FILE PHOTO

Charlottesville’s Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital is one of the top maternity care hospitals for uncomplicated pregnancies, according to a recent U.S. News & World Report.

Of the 600-plus hospitals ranked, fewer than 300 received the highest award designation.

The rankings were based on factors such as C-section rates in lower-risk pregnancies, episiotomy rates and newborn complication rates.

Seven other Sentara hospitals gained recognition in this category. They are: CarePlex Hospital in Hampton, Leigh Hospital in Norfolk, Obici Hospital in Suffolk, Princess Anne Hospital in Virginia Beach, RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg, Williamsburg Regional Medical Center in Williamsburg and Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

