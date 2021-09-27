Local COVID expert and MD answers your questions about boosters and vaccines

Confusion over COVID-19 has been widespread since the pandemic began. Now, with booster shots, new variants and approvals and recommendations for vaccines varying by age group and medical history, some of us are more confused than ever. Dr. William A. Petri, an immunologist at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, is here to dish out answers to your COVID-19 questions in the Daily Progress. Send your questions to Editor Lynne Anderson at vanderson@dailyprogress.com.
1. I’m over 65. I don’t have pre-existing conditions. Should I get my booster, even though the official recommendations have not been issued? Yes you should get the booster. Receiving a booster for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will reduce your risk of COVID-19 by 10-fold and risk of getting severe COVID-19 by 20-fold. This is based on studies from Israel published last week in the New England Journal of Medicine.
2. If I received two doses of the Moderna vaccine, is it OK to switch to the Pfizer vaccine, as that is the one that the FDA has approved? The bad news is that a booster has not been approved for the Moderna vaccine. The good news is that the Moderna vaccine is providing longer protection. In a study published last week by the CDC, the effectiveness of the Moderna vaccine did not decline in the 4 months immediately following vaccination, staying at 92% effective, whereas the Pfizer vaccine gave 77% protection against COVID-19 severe enough to cause hospitalization.
3. It’s also flu shot season. Should I get my flu shot at the same time as I get my COVID-19 booster, or even my first COVID-19 vaccine? Yes the CDC recommends that you get your COVID-19 booster and flu shot at the same time, ideally no later than the end of October so that you are protected before flu season starts.
4. Delta is still making thousands of people sick. But if I’ve been vaccinated, why do I still need to wear a mask indoors? Because none of the COVID-19 vaccines is 100% effective, wearing a mask in indoor public spaces provides you additional protection. A study just published in the journal Science rigorously demonstrated that surgical masks work to prevent COVID-19.
5. I have kids in school. When a vaccine gets emergency use authorization for children, what should I do? Vaccination to protect your children from illness or even death from COVID-19 is important! Thankfully the vaccine is already approved for children ages 12 and up, and we are all anticipating that the COVID-19 vaccines will soon receive emergency use authorization for younger children.