Local COVID expert and MD answers your questions about boosters and vaccines

Confusion over COVID-19 has been widespread since the pandemic began. Now, with booster shots, new variants and approvals and recommendations for vaccines varying by age group and medical history, some of us are more confused than ever. Dr. William A. Petri, an immunologist at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, is here to dish out answers to your COVID-19 questions in the Daily Progress. Send your questions to Editor Lynne Anderson at vanderson@dailyprogress.com.

1. I’m over 65. I don’t have pre-existing conditions. Should I get my booster, even though the official recommendations have not been issued? Yes you should get the booster. Receiving a booster for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will reduce your risk of COVID-19 by 10-fold and risk of getting severe COVID-19 by 20-fold. This is based on studies from Israel published last week in the New England Journal of Medicine.