Listening and learning: Community forum offers facts on Alzheimer's disease

If you want to learn more about Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and memory loss, and you’d like to find out about services and programs available in the Charlottesville community, an online listening session this week offers a chance to hear what’s available — and speak up about what you need.

“Challenges and Impacts of Caregiving During COVID-19,” a virtual community forum for African American caregivers and family members, will be presented at 10 a.m. Monday by the Alzheimer’s Association, Central and Western Virginia and Greater Richmond Chapters.

The event is sponsored by the University of Virginia School of Nursing, UVa Medical School, JABA, The Center at Belvedere and Virginia Department of Health.

Blacks are twice as likely as whites to develop Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, said Ishan C. Williams, who is associate professor at the UVa School of Nursing and assistant dean for diversity and inclusion. “With that risk factor, we really have to be looking at why,” she said.

Monday’s forum is intended to give people more information and offer them an opportunity to talk about what they need to help their loved ones with dementia.