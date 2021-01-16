Listening and learning: Community forum offers facts on Alzheimer's disease

If you want to learn more about Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and memory loss, and you’d like to find out about services and programs available in the Charlottesville community, an online listening session this week offers a chance to hear what’s available — and speak up about what you need.
“Challenges and Impacts of Caregiving During COVID-19,” a virtual community forum for African American caregivers and family members, will be presented at 10 a.m. Monday by the Alzheimer’s Association, Central and Western Virginia and Greater Richmond Chapters.
The event is sponsored by the University of Virginia School of Nursing, UVa Medical School, JABA, The Center at Belvedere and Virginia Department of Health.
Blacks are twice as likely as whites to develop Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, said Ishan C. Williams, who is associate professor at the UVa School of Nursing and assistant dean for diversity and inclusion. “With that risk factor, we really have to be looking at why,” she said.
Monday’s forum is intended to give people more information and offer them an opportunity to talk about what they need to help their loved ones with dementia.
It’s a particularly good time to discus ways in which the pandemic has affected loved ones and caregivers alike. Stay-at-home directives and social distancing have made keeping up with changes in behavior and health more challenging, and declines and differences that have been developing over time may seem sudden or dramatic after relatives have spent months apart.
“Maybe they didn’t recognize before because they weren’t in close contact during the pandemic,” Williams said.
For hands-on caregivers, the pandemic has brought added challenges, such as the need to remind a loved one frequently to keep a mask on and wash his or her hands.
“It’s an additional responsibility for caregivers,” Williams said.
The forum is about more than explaining what resources already are available. Sharing information with caregivers about finding local resources is important, but so is listening to their needs and experiences, Williams said.
“We really do want to use this opportunity to find out where the needs are,” she said.
Conducting the forum on Zoom may make attendance easier for many caregivers who’d find getting away to attend a meeting in person difficult.
“It may open it up potentially to people who might say, ‘Well, I’m not going to leave Mom’’’ to attend, Williams said, adding that it’s important to help participants juggling work and family obligations with caregiving responsibilities realize “how not to lose yourself” in the process.
“We just do what we’ve got to do, and we don’t know any different,” she said. “You might be saying, “Yes, I’m tired, and, yes, I’m stressed, but Mom needs it more.’’’
The forum can give people an opportunity to hear from fellow caregivers who may be facing similar experiences or frustrations, Williams said. If there’s one thing she’d like for participants to remember, it’s that people from local organizations that can help will be listening.
“We are asking to center the voices of the community,” Williams said. “A lot of people want to be on the call. We want to say later, ‘Here’s what you told us, and here’s what we can do about it.’
“I just hope people come. I’m hoping people can see it as a forum.”
The forum is free, but registration is required. Call (800) 272-3900 or visit alz.org.