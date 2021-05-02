Is liquid chlorophyll good for you? Experts debunk TikTok trend.

Chlorophyll does have verified antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, similar to green leafy vegetables. But Dashwood said that after 30 years of research, he has never personally taken chlorophyllin as a health supplement.

Are there any risks?McIntyre said it is not yet clear whether chlorophyll supplements are safe but that there is some evidence to support the safe use of the water-soluble chlorophyllin supplements.

“Our database rates chlorophyllin as ‘Possibly Safe’ for most people when used by mouth,” McIntyre said. She added that the average person should limit daily chlorophyllin dosing to 300 milligrams or less and consider restricting use to three months. Supplement dosages range from 2 milligrams per droplet to 100 milligrams per tablet.

And remember that information about photosynthesis? Turns out that what’s good for plants isn’t necessarily good for humans.

“Chlorophyll is a photosensitizer; it helps plants absorb sunlight [including UV light] in order to store energy,” Syed said. That means that some people taking chlorophyll supplements may develop severe photosensitivity (becoming much more likely to get a sunburn) or pseudoporphyria, which causes extreme skin fragility and blisters to form on the hands and feet.