Ibuprofen and ulcers: Lessons to learn from Dingell's health crisis

“Just because something’s available over the counter doesn’t mean it’s safe to be used by everyone for any amount of time,” Staller said. Though NSAIDs are “wonderful medications for the relief of pain,” he said, it’s important to remember how powerful they are.

Here’s what experts say the public should know about NSAIDs and ulcers — and why Dingell’s experience should serve as a cautionary tale.

How do ulcers develop?NSAID usage isn’t the only reason ulcers develop in the stomach or upper area of the small intestine. Another common culprit is a bacterial infection caused by Helicobacter pylori, or H. pylori. And while NSAIDs and H. pylori infection are independent risk factors, Staller said, they can work together to increase a person’s chances of developing ulcers.

Dingell’s case appears to be more directly tied to taking ibuprofen, however. The “saga,” as she calls it, started months ago, when a bothersome dental implant led to a bone infection in her jaw. After she had jaw surgery in January, the lawmaker, who has been outspoken about the dangers of opioids and narcotics, instead opted to take Motrin for pain relief.