How parents can help children beat 'back to normal' anxiety

Recently, I scheduled a playdate for my 6-year-old with a good friend she hadn’t seen in months because of the pandemic. She was so excited — until, suddenly, she wasn’t. As the day approached, my daughter grew more and more irritable. The day before, she demanded that we bake cookies and make signs for her friend. When I told her we couldn’t, she exploded in an angry meltdown.
After she calmed down, I sat down with her to try to figure out what was going on. She tearfully admitted that she was terrified: She worried that her friend wouldn’t like her anymore, which is why she was trying engineer the perfect playdate — to ensure that she could win her friend back after months of being out of touch.
If you, as a parent, have been experiencing anxiety about the “return to normal,” your kids are likely to be harboring similar feelings, perhaps even to a greater degree.
“We’ve gone from pause to fast-forward,” said Rebecca Schrag Hershberg, a clinical psychologist who specializes in early-childhood social emotional development and mental health. “It’s just really overstimulating. For all of us, and certainly kids.”
On the one hand, these struggles can seem counterintuitive. Isn’t this exactly what we’ve been waiting for — for things to get back to the way they were? For our kids to once again enjoy birthday parties, camp and visits with extended family? Absolutely — but we also need to remember that big transitions can be hard for children. Going from hardly seeing anyone and not doing anything, to seeing everyone and doing everything, can be confusing and overwhelming.
It’s been more than a year since we led “normal” lives, which is a very, very long time for kids — especially toddlers and preschoolers. They may not remember what things were like before, so the return to normal may actually feel like a departure from normal; the changes may feel jarring instead of reassuring. Compared with who they were before the pandemic, little children right now “are facing the world as completely different people,” Hershberg said.
Children are also still processing the challenges and traumas of the past year, which means that they are navigating situations with a higher level of baseline stress.
“There’s just less of a buffer between them and feeling overwhelmed,” explains Tamar Chansky, a psychologist who specializes in childhood anxiety. A few weeks ago, when I took my kids to the dentist for the first time in 18 months, they were much more nervous than usual. We even had to opt out of X-rays for my daughter, because she took one look at the machine and started screaming.
These kinds of reactions may seem like overreactions, but remember that children aren’t as adept as adults at managing their feelings. “Their brains are not fully developed, they don’t have as many problem-solving skills as we do, and they don’t have the coping skills we do when feeling emotionally overwhelmed,” said child and adolescent psychologist Emily W. King.
So when kids feel anxious, they may not be able to put their feelings into words, but they might display telltale behaviors. They can be irritable or clingy and have meltdowns over seemingly tiny things. They might have trouble sleeping or have nightmares. They may struggle with everyday choices, Hershberg said, like deciding what to wear or what to eat for breakfast.