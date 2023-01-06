Health experts say new variant will drive up Covid infection and hospitalization

The antiviral monoclonal antibody drugs that treated early variants of COVID-19 are not effective against new viral variants of the virus and have since been de-authorized by the U.S. Federal Drug Administration, said UVa Health infectious disease physician Patrick Johnson during the UVa Health COVID-19 briefing on Friday.

“One major impact of the variants that we’ve seen is that we’ve lost essentially all of our monoclonal antibody drugs that we had been using quite frequently for the treatment of COVID-19, especially in outpatients,” Johnson said. “All of those monoclonal antibody drugs are no longer effective against the current variants.”

Drugs including bamlanivimab-etesvimab, casirivimab-imdevimab, sotrovimab and bebtelovimab were used to treat Covid at hospitals around the country, including at UVa, over the course of the pandemic, Johnson says. Since being de-authorized by the FDA forgive instances of emergency use, the drugs are no longer used to treat symptoms of Covid.

XBB1.5 is expected to be resistant to all of these drugs, Jackson says. When the circulating viruses were susceptible, these drugs did help to keep patients out of the hospital, but today they do not have any use.

While it is not used to treat Covid anymore, the monoclonal antibody drug Evusheld is used as a pre-exposure preventative for immune compromised patients to help protect them before they are exposed to Covid. Evusheld is still authorized for that use by the FDA, but Jackson does not expect it drug to be active against the large majority of the currently circulating variants, including XBB1.5.

Paxlovid, Remdesivir and Molnupiravir are still effective options for treating Covid symptoms and preventing hospitalization. "The silver lining is that our other antiviral drugs - Remdesivir, Paxlovid, and Molnupiravir - are expected to retain activity against XBB1.5 and the other circulating variants," Jackson said.

As the country enters its third year in the fight against Covid, Johnson believes it is time to develop new vaccines to treat new variants like XBB. 1.5.

More than 30% of COVID-19 patients in the Blue Ridge Health District are battling XBB. 1.5. Out of 470 thousand Covid cases reported o Jan. 4, the CDC estimates about 27.6% of current cases are connected to the XBB. 1.5 variant.

XBB. 1.5 is a rearrangement of two previous Omicron variants. Johnson says there is “no clear sign” that the new variant makes patients sicker than the Omicron variants did, but infected individuals are likely to experience the same symptoms.

As seen with the spread of the Omicron variant Johnson expects to see a small increase in hospitalizations. However, he does not predict such hospitalizations will create the healthcare burden triggered by the Delta variant.

“What looks quite clear is that one reason why XBB. 1.5 is able to spread through the community is that it does seem to evade immunity that people have gotten from either vaccination or from previous infection,” Johnson said.

A spike in Covid patients at UVa hospital is one reflection of high infection levels statewide. As of Friday, there are 39 Covid patients in the hospital, according to UVa Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Reid Adams. In that group, four patients are in the intensive care unit and two are in the pediatric unit. The remaining 33 are being cared for in acute units, he said.

Around mid-December the number of Covid patients at UVa hospital hovered around the teens and low-20s, Adams says.

Although the U.S. population has built immunity through vaccination and infection, Johnson predicts that hospitals around the country will see more patients who are admitted for a separate issue while infected with Covid rather than rather than being admitted to be treated for Covid.

All respiratory viruses, including the new Covid variant, share overlapping symptoms that may make it difficult to tell them apart, Johnson said. The only way to determine whether a person has Covid is to take a test or a series of tests and await the results, Johnson said.

While at-home antigen tests are still an option for Covid testing, they are less sensitive than the PCR testing available in healthcare facilities. When in doubt, take a PCR test, Johnson said.

The ongoing mutations not only have led to continued infection but are also not responding to formerly effective treatments.

In preparation for the increased infection rates at a time when state transmission levels are already high, Johnson advises that everyone, but especially immunocompromised people, take additional precautions like wearing masks in crowded areas and indoors.

Johnson says there is evidence that bivalent Covid boosters may offer more protection against future Covid variants than previous infection or the initial series of mRNA vaccines alone can offer. According to the FDA, bivalent boosters include a strain of the original virus to provide widespread protection against Covid.

The CDC has currently approved the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent vaccines.

Children between six months and five years old may receive the Moderna vaccine two months after completing a full round of primary vaccination with the monovalent Moderna vaccine. The CDC authorizes individuals 6 years and older to receive the booster two months after completing a full round of primary vaccination with any FDA-approved Covid vaccine.

Individuals five years and older may receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine two months after completing primary vaccination with any FDA-approved Covid vaccination. According to the CDC the updated Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster became available on Dec. 9, 2022.