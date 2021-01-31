Get ready for hiking season by exercising indoors now

If you took up hiking during the pandemic, you’re not alone. Data from the Outdoor Industry Association indicates that of all the outdoor activities that spiked in popularity between 2019 and 2020, hiking saw the sharpest rise.

If winter’s chilly temperatures and short days are keeping you away from the trails, don’t sweat it. The offseason is an excellent time to work on developing the mental fortitude, endurance, strength and flexibility to hit the trails running (well, hiking) once the ice melts.

Taking time off from hiking now can prevent future injuries, said Gwen Buchanan, a physical therapist in Pennsylvania who is preparing to hike the entire Appalachian Trail. The most common hiking problems she sees include ankle and back injuries, as well as meniscal tears in the knees. Building strength, balance and endurance can help prevent falls and injuries once you return to your favorite trails, Buchanan said.

Lee Welton, a physical therapy assistant, certified personal trainer and owner of Trailside Fitness, suggests you use the offseason to address your weaknesses and any chronic pains. “If you can sneak in some exercises to target these problem areas, I think you’re going to be much better off come the next hiking season,” he said.