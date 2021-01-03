Five nutrition myths to leave behind in 2021

Don’t eat after 7 p.m. When people are trying to lose weight, they often invent or adopt rules to keep them from eating — and a common one is to not eat after dark, or to have a cutoff time for eating. As a result, many have internalized the idea that consuming food after a specific hour leads to weight gain and ill health. Writing in O, the Oprah Magazine in 2003, Oprah Winfrey described how she didn’t eat after 7:30 p.m. — “not even a grape.” Under the headline “Why Not to Eat After 7 p.m.,” the website Livestrong.com claims that people should not eat “beyond the traditional dinner hour.”

Some research shows that people who consume most of their daily calories in the evening tend to choose less nutrient-rich foods (and drink more alcohol), but that doesn’t make nighttime eating inherently unhealthy. While it’s true that our circadian rhythms directly affect our digestive activity, as biologist Lawrence Scheving detailed in the journal Gastroenterology, those individual patterns rarely sync up with the time on a clock. For some people, 7 p.m. might be an hour before they go to bed; others will stay awake for six more hours. In fact, imposing arbitrary time restrictions on eating can have negative effects on health. Since the body continues to use energy overnight, the drops in blood sugar associated with forgoing food can disturb sleep patterns. Meanwhile, some research has shown that pre-sleep snacking might have benefits: Scientists in the Netherlands found that having a bite before bed can improve muscle recovery after exercise training.