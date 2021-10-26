FDA panel says Pfizer vaccine safe for kids; Dr. Petri explains what's next

Mixing or matching the booster with the original vaccine works equally well, based on a study of 458 individuals who in the setting of a controlled clinical trial were randomized to receive one of the nine possible “mix or match” combinations of the three approved COVID-19 vaccines. All combinations increased anti-spike antibodies 20-fold.

And you are right that the technology is different for the J&J vaccine, which uses an attenuated or weakened adenovirus (common cold virus) and not mRNA to deliver the Spike glycoprotein to the immune system. One might want to use a precision approach to boosters. If you are a woman 50 years of age or younger you might avoid the J&J vaccine which can cause a rare (1/100,000 women) clotting disorder. If you are a young man, you might consider getting the J&J booster, as the mRNA vaccines are associated with a rare problem in young men of inflammation of the heart, called myocarditis.

4. Now that delta may be behind us – we hope – do you know of other troubling variants that are on the horizon? And is anything being done to develop a vaccine for them, or will the same vaccines be used?