Dr. Petri anwers questions about vaccines for children 5-11

2. If I received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is the better booster to ask for – Moderna or Pfizer? And do I get a choice? Great question. Actually all three vaccines (including J&J) work equally well, so there is no way to go wrong. This is based on a study conducted at the University of Maryland where every possible combination (9 total) of primary vaccine series and boosters was tested. So expect a 20-fold increase in the protective levels of antibodies, and protection from infection, regardless of which booster you receive. Also please note that you, and everyone who received the J&J vaccine, is eligible for a booster two months after completing the initial single dose vaccination. I would call your health care provider or vaccination clinic or pharmacy to see what boosters that they have available, and check to see if they allow you to choose. But again, no way to go wrong here.