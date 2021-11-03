Dr. Petri anwers questions about vaccines for children 5-11

Dr. William A. Petri, an immunologist at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, answers this week’s questions from readers on COVID-19. Dr. Petri will keep dishing on COVID-19 and answering your questions each week in The Daily Progress for as long as you have questions. Send them to Editor Lynne Anderson at: vanderson@dailyprogress.com, and she will forward them to Dr. Petri.
1. Now that the vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds has been approved, what are your thoughts on this? This is wonderful and long-awaited news!! My daughter Rachel teaches 5th grade at Stone Robinson Elementary School. I just spoke with her today after the approval was announced. Rachel says that she and her fellow teachers could not be happier about Tuesday’s news. The teachers (and parents too I am sure) have observed first-hand the disruptions to children’s education due to COVID-19. Socialization is a huge part of education! How great that all of our school-aged children will now be able to not have COVID-19 disrupt their schooling, and can enjoy the normal childhood activities without fear of contracting or spreading COVID-19!
As you know, the FDA, ACIP and CDC all approved the vaccine on Tuesday as safe and effective for children ages 5-11 years. While children fare better than adults with COVID-19, the protection afforded by vaccination is also of great importance, as more than 6 million children have been infected and 680 have died since the pandemic started. That 400 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been given and shown to be safe and effective in adolescents and adults should be hugely reassuring to all parents that vaccinating your child is the right thing to do.
2. If I received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is the better booster to ask for – Moderna or Pfizer? And do I get a choice? Great question. Actually all three vaccines (including J&J) work equally well, so there is no way to go wrong. This is based on a study conducted at the University of Maryland where every possible combination (9 total) of primary vaccine series and boosters was tested. So expect a 20-fold increase in the protective levels of antibodies, and protection from infection, regardless of which booster you receive. Also please note that you, and everyone who received the J&J vaccine, is eligible for a booster two months after completing the initial single dose vaccination. I would call your health care provider or vaccination clinic or pharmacy to see what boosters that they have available, and check to see if they allow you to choose. But again, no way to go wrong here.
3. What side effects should I look for in my younger child? The side effects are the same as adults have experienced, and are generally mild, not unlike other childhood vaccines. Expect a sore arm in most children, and, less commonly, a day of fatigue or flu-like illness.
4. Can I go into grocery stores, movie theaters and other enclosed public places if I have been boosted? Yes. Being vaccinated and now boosted is a liberating experience! I still wear a mask indoors in public spaces (making an exception in restaurants while eating), but the risk of contracting COVID-19 is greatly diminished by all three vaccines. And additional good news is that the surge of infections due to the delta variant is ebbing, with half the number of new cases today compared to the peak at the beginning of September. So vaccination plus less transmission of delta is putting us in a good place as Thanksgiving approaches, and I am looking forward to the family time over the holidays that I sorely missed last year.
5. How long will we need to keep getting boosted? No one knows for sure, but it is unlikely that it will be an every-year thing the way that the flu shot is. This is because the SARS-CoV-2 virus changes or mutates much, much slower than influenza. This virus actually has a proof reader much like a spell checker that limits mutations. So the COVID-19 vaccine will not need to be redesigned each year the way the flu shot is. An unknown is how long the immune system will remember the vaccination, which only time will tell. Should immunity wane this will be detected by the CDC through active surveillance of the most vulnerable populations such as residents in long-term care. That would be a signal that another booster is needed.
6. When will non-prioritized people be able to get a booster? I am a 25-year-old with no pre-exisiting conditions, and someone who doesn’t work in health care. Actually you may already be eligible, as high-risk occupations eligible for boosters six months after receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine include those with an occupational exposure including teachers, retail, transit manufacturing and agricultural workers. And of course everyone 65 years and older, or 18 years and older with an underlying medical conditions, and first responders and health care providers. Remember too that everyone who is two months out from receiving the J&J vaccine is eligible for a booster. For everyone else, the CDC is actively monitoring vaccine effectiveness in the currently excluded groups, and if the vaccine becomes less protective the CDC will move quickly to widen their recommendations for who should be boosted.