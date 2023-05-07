Where are we today with the pandemic?

Well, it is not going away, as much as we would like it to. But the good news is that we have reached a new normal with many fewer infections.

Tragically, deaths continue, currently at about 150 per day in the U.S. The rest of the world is in a similar boat; no real hot spots of disease.

Here in Charlottesville and Albemarle, we remain at the lowest level of transmission. Fewer infections mean fewer severe cases, and at the University of Virginia Hospital this week, we have only five patients with COVID-19. This is a far cry from the 100-plus hospitalized at the height of the omicron variant surge, a time when I and so many colleagues rolled up our sleeves to provide COVID-19 care.

In this new normal, the elderly is at greatest risk. When you look at who is getting hospitalized, it is almost entirely those of us who are aged 60 and older.

What is your view on the bivalent booster vaccine, and the new recommendation for a second dose for those 60 and older?

The benefits of preventing COVID-19 and all its immediate and long-term problems are so evident to me, I can’t imagine not being vaccinated, or not being up to date with the latest boosters.

I say this for two reasons. First, our immunity to COVID-19 starts to wane after 4 to 6 months. This is true whether that immunity is from a prior infection, or from the vaccine. Second, the SARS-CoV-2 virus continues to mutate or change in a way that evades our immune system. So, unfortunately, none of us stays immune for very long. This is why I don’t think we are going to get out from this pandemic any time soon, but at the same time can mitigate its impact on our lives through vaccination.

Because the virus mutates, and immunity doesn’t last long, the vaccine needs to be given twice a year for optimal protection, and because of mutations, using the new bivalent booster that is designed to protect against the current omicron subvariants. Twice a year is tough to achieve, and thus the current FDA recommendation to only re-boost those who would benefit the most, i.e., those ages 60 and older.

What’s the latest on masking?

I am not masking, even though I am over age 60 and therefore at increased risk, as transmission is low, and I am keeping my vaccine booster up to date. I would never criticize someone who is masked, as we know now that the virus is mostly spread through coughing and talking, and that simple surgical masks prevent as much as 10% of transmission.

The more expensive N95 masks are nearly entirely effective, which I personally observed, never having been infected by one of my patients with COVID-19.

I have not felt back to normal since having COVID last December, especially noting that I am more tired than normal. Do I have long-haul?

Long-haul, also known as the post-acute sequelae SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), is unfortunately common, maybe as many as one in five people with COVID-19. Long-haul is defined essentially as not getting better after 30 days. Symptoms can include cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, and lower exercise tolerance.

The reasons for these persisting symptoms are not known, but likely contributors are that the immune system, having been highly activated during the acute illness, has not returned to normal, and that the damage to organs such as the lungs may take months to heal.

Until we understand better what causes it, we will not have treatments beyond rest and rehabilitation, which are, of course, critically important for recovery.

At UVa, I am working with Drs. Jen Sasson, Jennie Ma, and Heather Haughey to try to prevent long-haul. In a small randomized and controlled clinical trial we found that we could improve lung function one year out by treating patients with severe COVID-19 with the allergy drug dupilumab. We are now setting up to test this in a larger group of volunteers to see if it holds up.

I just saw that there is a vaccine for RSV. Is this for children?

The brand-new and highly effective RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) vaccine is for adults 60 years of age and older. RSV causes a viral pneumonia much like flu and COVID-19 that is especially a problem in the very young and in the elderly. You may remember that we had an especially bad RSV epidemic last fall.

Just approved this week by the FDA, the RSV vaccine is more than 80% effective at preventing viral pneumonia in adults. The vaccine will be available very soon, and it is prudent if you are 60 or older to get vaccinated this summer or early fall. I imagine that soon this vaccine, or a similar one, will be licensed for children, too.

We are entering a golden era for vaccines, as we the taxpayers have been generous in our support of immunology and infectious diseases research done at the NIH and at universities including UVa. This new RSV vaccine is aimed at the RSV spike glycoprotein, just as is the COVID-19 vaccine to the SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein.

The spike is “locked” into the conformation or structure that it uses to attach to our lung cells to cause infection. Without this lock, the spike opens like an umbrella after attachment as the virus enters our cells and does not serve as a good target for a vaccine.

The new vaccine also has what are called adjuvants, which are medicines that activate the immune system to give a better vaccine response. I think the next applications for these new technologies will be better vaccines for influenza, and for cancer.

I never had chickenpox as a child, so I don’t think I can get zoster, even though I am 60 years old. Am I right to think that I don’t need to get the new zoster vaccine?

You are half right. Zoster is nothing more than chickenpox coming back, so if you have never had chickenpox, you can’t get zoster. However you should still get vaccinated, as you are at risk of having a severe chickenpox infection, since you are not immune. You could get infected with chickenpox from someone with zoster. This new zoster vaccine is more than 90% effective at preventing zoster and will prevent chickenpox as well.

When you get zoster, it usually stays in the distribution, or dermatome, of one sensory nerve in your skin. When I had zoster, I thought it was a bug that had bitten me multiple times in the same place my wife the family physician was the one who diagnosed me, despite my having specialized in infectious diseases by entire career.

Besides being painful while you have it, there is something called post-herpetic neuralgia. which can be disabling due to severe pain that can continue for weeks at the site of the original zoster rash. So a couple good reasons to take advantage of the opportunity to be vaccinated.