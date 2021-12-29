Can I celebrate New Year's Eve with friends with omicron rising?

It is a great question that revolves around the broader issue of how long do we put our lives on hold, especially as we enter year three of the pandemic. This is a personal decision, as we each weigh the risks differently. I share your concerns of getting stuck overseas for isolation for five to 10 days with a positive PCR test, being sick far from home, and I am also concerned about how long the protection from a booster will last. And omicron has me worried because while less severe is incredibly infectious. One approach is to continue to be prudent, and wait out the omicron wave of the pandemic and see where we are this spring. I am saying this if the international travel is optional for you; taking some risk would be justified in my opinion in order to see family that we have been separated from because of the pandemic, or for essential visits for business (such as my traveling to Bangladesh for our research in child health). But this is the view from someone who in general is less than patient! And thank you for asking a question that is on all of our minds.