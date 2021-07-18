British businesses hit by virus app forcing workers to isolate

U.K. companies are urging the government to speed up changes to self-isolation rules after hundreds of thousands of employees from across the economy were removed from the workplace because of a surge in alerts that they should stay at home.

Businesses from stores to car factories are reporting disruption after more than half a million people were contacted — or “pinged” — by the country’s coronavirus app in a week. Some retailers have suffered staff absences of up to 30%, according to a person familiar with the situation. Asos Chief Executive Officer Nick Beighton said the online fashion business is feeling the squeeze at warehouses and its London headquarters.

As many as 900 workers at carmaker Nissan’s plant in Sunderland are absent, and Rolls Royce has also been hit by a surge in “pings,” the BBC reported on Thursday. Up to 10% of the workforce at some meat processors are affected, with product ranges now being reduced.

The government is figuring out how to change the rules on self-isolation as Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares to lift just about all coronavirus measures for England on Monday. Lucy Frazer, the solicitor general, told Sky News on Friday that ministers are looking at the issue and recognize the “significant impact this is having on businesses.”