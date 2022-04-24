Ask the Expert: When should someone with allergies see an allergy specialist?

When should someone with seasonal allergies consider seeing an allergy specialist?

Seasonal “allergies” come in multiple forms and are triggered by multiple allergens. Some patients experience allergic rhinitis (a.k.a. hay fever) purely with symptoms in their noses, while others experience symptoms in their eyes and noses and some others see their asthma flare up with seasonal pollen exposure.

Some patients have purely seasonal allergies, while others experience flares on top of their baseline allergies due to pets, dust or other year-round allergies. As it can be challenging to figure out exactly what is happening, there are many reasons why someone should seek help from an allergy specialist.

The first reason is when typical over-the-counter medications or those prescribed by the primary care team aren’t working well enough to control symptoms. Basic treatment includes intranasal steroids, oral and eye drop antihistamines and avoidance of triggers, which is often tough to do with seasonal pollens. Seeking an allergy specialist should be considered when these interventions aren’t working and patients want to know specifically what their allergies are.

Allergy seasons can be pretty brutal in Central Virginia, making symptom control challenging. In our area, tree season extends from early to late spring, grass from late spring through mid-summer, and weed and outdoor mold season from late summer through the first frost. Various forms of testing will help identify specific allergens to which patients have been sensitized. A custom treatment plan can then be crafted to best suit patient preferences and lifestyle to include consideration for prescription medications and allergen immunotherapy.

The second reason to see a specialist is to take advantage of new treatment options and seek a chance for cure. Medications are effective in treating symptoms but do not change our immune system response to allergens and most often are required to be taken indefinitely to control symptoms. Allergen immunotherapy is designed to desensitize patients and change the immune response so that after a few years of treatment, there is a chance for cure where patients are no longer sensitive to seasonal pollens, or at least are not sensitive for a prolonged period of time.

Historically, allergen immunotherapy was exclusively given as allergy shots. Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved multiple sublingual (under the tongue) tablets for the treatment of grass and ragweed allergies. Emerging sublingual treatments for cedar and birch tree pollen have already been approved for use overseas. Allergen immunotherapy is now considered both a first-line treatment option for those who want to reduce their need for daily medications and second-line treatment for those whose symptoms aren’t responding to other treatments.

A third reason to see an allergy specialist is if patients have either complications or atypical features associated with their seasonal allergies. Sometimes it’s not just allergies, or it may be something entirely different. An allergy specialist can help sort out with testing whether chronic nose, eye and lung symptoms are indeed due to allergies or another medical condition.

Your allergy specialist will provide personalized care and review all treatment options to improve those troublesome seasonal and year-round allergies.

Dr. Michael Nelson is chief of the Division of Asthma, Allergy and Clinical Immunology at UVa Health.