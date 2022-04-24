 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ASK THE EXPERT

Ask the Expert: When should someone with allergies see an allergy specialist?

  • 0

When should someone with seasonal allergies consider seeing an allergy specialist?

Seasonal “allergies” come in multiple forms and are triggered by multiple allergens. Some patients experience allergic rhinitis (a.k.a. hay fever) purely with symptoms in their noses, while others experience symptoms in their eyes and noses and some others see their asthma flare up with seasonal pollen exposure.

Some patients have purely seasonal allergies, while others experience flares on top of their baseline allergies due to pets, dust or other year-round allergies. As it can be challenging to figure out exactly what is happening, there are many reasons why someone should seek help from an allergy specialist.

The first reason is when typical over-the-counter medications or those prescribed by the primary care team aren’t working well enough to control symptoms. Basic treatment includes intranasal steroids, oral and eye drop antihistamines and avoidance of triggers, which is often tough to do with seasonal pollens. Seeking an allergy specialist should be considered when these interventions aren’t working and patients want to know specifically what their allergies are.

People are also reading…

Allergy seasons can be pretty brutal in Central Virginia, making symptom control challenging. In our area, tree season extends from early to late spring, grass from late spring through mid-summer, and weed and outdoor mold season from late summer through the first frost. Various forms of testing will help identify specific allergens to which patients have been sensitized. A custom treatment plan can then be crafted to best suit patient preferences and lifestyle to include consideration for prescription medications and allergen immunotherapy.

The second reason to see a specialist is to take advantage of new treatment options and seek a chance for cure. Medications are effective in treating symptoms but do not change our immune system response to allergens and most often are required to be taken indefinitely to control symptoms. Allergen immunotherapy is designed to desensitize patients and change the immune response so that after a few years of treatment, there is a chance for cure where patients are no longer sensitive to seasonal pollens, or at least are not sensitive for a prolonged period of time.

Historically, allergen immunotherapy was exclusively given as allergy shots. Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved multiple sublingual (under the tongue) tablets for the treatment of grass and ragweed allergies. Emerging sublingual treatments for cedar and birch tree pollen have already been approved for use overseas. Allergen immunotherapy is now considered both a first-line treatment option for those who want to reduce their need for daily medications and second-line treatment for those whose symptoms aren’t responding to other treatments.

A third reason to see an allergy specialist is if patients have either complications or atypical features associated with their seasonal allergies. Sometimes it’s not just allergies, or it may be something entirely different. An allergy specialist can help sort out with testing whether chronic nose, eye and lung symptoms are indeed due to allergies or another medical condition.

Your allergy specialist will provide personalized care and review all treatment options to improve those troublesome seasonal and year-round allergies.

For more information about allergy care at UVa, visit uvahealth.com/services/allergy.

Dr. Michael Nelson is chief of the Division of Asthma, Allergy and Clinical Immunology at UVa Health.

0 Comments

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Queen Elizabeth II privately marks her 96th birthday

Queen Elizabeth II privately marks her 96th birthday

Queen Elizabeth II is marking her 96th birthday privately, retreating to the Sandringham estate in eastern England that has offered the monarch and her late husband, Prince Philip, a refuge from the affairs of state. Elizabeth is expected to spend Thursday at the estate’s Wood Farm cottage, a personal sanctuary where she also spent her first Christmas since Philip’s death in April 2021. This birthday comes during the queen’s platinum jubilee year, marking her 70 years on the throne. While Thursday will be low-key, public celebrations will take place June 2-5, when four days of jubilee festivities have been scheduled to coincide with the monarch’s official birthday.

Philippines ambassador to China 'Chito' Sta. Romana dies

Philippines ambassador to China 'Chito' Sta. Romana dies

The Philippines' ambassador to China, Jose Santiago “Chito” Sta. Romana, has died while in quarantine for COVID-19 at age 74. Sta. Romana was a longtime China resident and had been a correspondent for ABC News prior to being appointed ambassador in 2016. He was among a group of Filipinos who visited China during the rule of Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos and were barred from returning home. The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs announced Sta. Romana's passing. Philippine media reports say he died on Monday in the city of Huangshan, where he had been completing his 21-day quarantine after returning from the Philippines with Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin Jr., who visited China for talks with his Chinese counterpart.

Moving beyond masks: Biden toils to put pandemic behind him

Moving beyond masks: Biden toils to put pandemic behind him

President Joe Biden’s administration has been working for months to prepare people to rethink their personal risk calculations as the nation gets used to the idea of living with an endemic COVID-19. That measured approach disappeared abruptly after a federal judge threw out a federal requirement to mask up when using mass transit. The ruling adds to the administration’s messaging challenges as it tries to move past the virus in the leadup to midterm elections. The Biden administration is accelerating its efforts to provide the best advice for millions making their own personal safety decisions on the still-dangerous pandemic. It’s both a public health imperative and an important shift in emphasis for Biden’s political future.

Feds will appeal mask ruling only if mandate still needed

Feds will appeal mask ruling only if mandate still needed

The Justice Department says it will not appeal a federal district judge’s ruling that ended the nation’s federal mask mandate on public transit unless the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes the requirement is still necessary. A judge in Florida on Monday ended the sweeping mandate, which required face coverings on planes and trains and in transit hubs. Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said Tuesday that officials believe the federal mask order was “a valid exercise of the authority Congress has given CDC to protect the public health.” The CDC continues to assess public health conditions, and if the agency determines a mandate is necessary, the Justice Department will file an appeal.

Watch Now: Related Video

Why it's important to use sunscreen all year round

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert