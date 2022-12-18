Ask the Expert: When should someone consider a knee replacement?

When should someone consider a knee replacement?

Knee replacement is a very successful operation in alleviating the pain and disability from advanced arthritis. For the vast majority of patients, artificial knee joints are a major improvement compared to the worn-out knee joints they had prior to surgery. However, it is a major operation with risks, and the decision to proceed with knee replacement should not be taken lightly.

Not all patients with knee pain are good candidates for knee replacement surgery. This operation is best suited for patients with:

■ substantial pain and functional problems with the knee

■ advanced degeneration of the knee joint.

Meeting with a joint replacement surgeon is the first step in determining if knee replacement is an appropriate option. The pain and disability should be severe enough that it impacts quality of life and daily activities before considering surgery. X-rays are also required to determine if the arthritis is advanced enough to consider knee replacement.

Even when the pain is significant and X-rays show advanced arthritis of the joint, the first line of treatment is almost always non-surgical. Regular exercise, weight loss, over-the-counter medications, bracing and injections can be very helpful ways to try to manage the symptoms of knee arthritis. It is only when the knee continues to be a problem despite these measures that we would recommend a patient consider surgery.

In order to be successful with knee replacement surgery, patients must be healthy enough to tolerate the stress of surgery. There are times when a patient’s physical health makes surgery unsafe. Patients also benefit from being in good shape from a mental health standpoint, as surgery can test coping skills and resiliency. Finally, satisfaction with the final outcome of knee replacement requires appropriate expectations. A metal and plastic artificial knee will likely not be as good as the knee the patient had as a teenager with a normal knee.

Once someone is deemed to be an appropriate candidate for knee replacement, the ultimate decision to move forward rests with the patient. A patient should never feel pressured to proceed with knee replacement. The decision to move forward with surgery is a major life decision. As we often tell patients in clinic, if you are struggling with the decision, wait until you are off the fence before scheduling your surgery.

For more information about knee replacements and other joint replacement procedures at UVa Health, visit uvahealth.com/services/joint-replacement.