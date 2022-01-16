Ask the Expert: What's new in the world of hip replacements

Total hip replacement was first performed in the United States in 1969 at the Mayo Clinic. UVa Health was one of the first institutions in the country to perform hip replacement surgery in the early 1970s once the implants and bone cement were approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Hip replacement has become one of the most reliable and successful surgical procedures for alleviating pain and restoring function to more than 500,000 patients annually in the United States.

Technology continues to improve the outcomes of hip replacement surgery. The vast majority of contemporary implants utilized in hip replacement today are designed for your bone to literally grow into and on to the special coatings and surface of the implant. Once achieved, these implants have proven to be durable for three decades and beyond. Acrylic cement is still used to secure the implants if the bone is too osteoporotic (or weakened) to support the implant being directly attached. The surfaces of the implant have also been enhanced to minimize wear and will likely last for decades.

Refined surgical approaches have been developed to facilitate efficient and accurate implantation of the femoral (thigh bone) and acetabular (hip socket) components used in hip replacement. There is much confusion amongst patients and debate among surgeons as to which surgical approach is “better.” Each approach has advantages and disadvantages, but outcomes are uniformly excellent if performed well.

Suffice to say, an experienced and skilled surgeon, performing the surgical approach with which he or she feels most comfortable, is far more important (and reliable) than a novel approach performed by a novice surgeon. The goal of surgery is to create a stable, durable, pain-free hip joint for life. The length or the location of the skin incision is far less important than what happens beneath the skin.

There has been an explosion of information and resultant better understanding of the interplay of spine and hip arthritis. How well your spine does (or doesn’t) move has a profound impact on the stability and function of your hip replacement. This knowledge has led to the utilization of specialized pre-operative evaluation, imaging during surgery and even specialized implants to enhance the stability of your new hip joint.

Thanks to these improvements, patient education and enhanced anesthesia and pain management techniques, overall recovery rate from hip replacement surgery has dramatically improved compared to its inception more than 50 years ago. It was not unusual for the operations to last three hours or longer, and the hospital stay to last two weeks with restricted activity and limited mobility. Today, 95% of patients are back in their homes within 24 hours of their operation, with many going home on the same day of their surgical procedure.

To support excellent joint replacement procedures and comprehensive orthopedic care, UVa Health is opening a new, state-of-the-art Orthopedic Center to better serve Charlottesville and Central Virginia. Outpatient joint replacement at this amazing facility will help meet the growing demand for this life-changing operation.

For more information about joint replacements at UVa, visit uvahealth.com/services/joint-replacement.

Dr. Thom Brown is an orthopedic surgeon at UVa Health specializing in complex hip and knee replacements.