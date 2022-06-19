 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ASK THE EXPERT

Ask the Expert: What treatments and care are available for patients with Alzheimer’s disease?

What treatments and care are available for patients with Alzheimer’s disease?

Unfortunately at this time, there are no medications that provide a cure or permanently alter the course of Alzheimer’s disease. However, there are medications that slow the rate of decline for patients with Alzheimer’s. Research indicates that these drugs slow a patient’s decline for about three years. There are also new, controversial medications to treat Alzheimer’s, although their effectiveness is unclear, and they potentially have serious side effects.

There are also medications that treat the Alzheimer’s symptoms not related to memory decline, such as anxiety, depression and agitation. These are the same medications that are used to help anyone experiencing these symptoms, including people without dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Behavior modification treatments can be very effective, do not involve medication side effects and can be combined with medication if needed. These treatments frequently involve a caregiver — often a spouse or a child who is unpaid and provides care around the clock. Caregivers are at increased risk for health difficulties, depression, caregiver burden and even dementia.

In our Memory & Aging Care Clinic at UVa Health, we focus not just on the patient with dementia, but also the caregiver, especially since some of the most effective care strategies involve behavioral interventions managed through the caregiver. Through grant funding, philanthropy and some state funding, we have a program to provide care coordinators to people with dementia and their caregivers to assist with education, support, behavioral training and access to resources to assist with care.

We also have the Virginia Alzheimer’s Disease Center (VADC) registry, where people with dementia and caregivers can be contacted for research opportunities. We now have medication clinical trials for people with dementia and people at risk for dementia, as well as a study on the benefits of care coordination. There is also a long-term study for people with dementia and their caregivers looking at the dementia trajectory and the impact of events such as sleep on both the person with dementia and the caregiver. For additional information, or to join the VADC registry, please visit alzheimers.virginia.edu/vadc-research-registry, email BrainUVA@hscmail.mcc.virginia.edu or call (434) 243-2040.

While there isn’t yet a cure for Alzheimer’s and dementia, there are treatments to help with the symptoms and the VADC goal is to help our families on this journey.

For more information about care for patients with Alzheimer’s and other memory disorders, visit uvahealth.com/services/alzheimers-memory-disorders.

Dr. Carol Manning is director of the Memory & Aging Care Clinic at UVa Health. 

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

