Ask the Expert: What should I consider before getting the COVID-19 vaccination?

Another question is how long the vaccines will last. The good news is that the antibodies generated by the vaccines remain at very high (protective) levels for at least four months after vaccination (the latest time point that has been tested so far). The durability of the vaccines ultimately may have to do more with how well they protect against emerging variants, which is another reason that health authorities are promoting vaccination for the general public as soon as supplies allow to prevent new vaccine-resistant variants from emerging. So the vaccines today are highly effective, and while it is unknown precisely how long that will last, evidence points to the immunity being long-lasting.