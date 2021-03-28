Ask the Expert: What should I consider before getting the COVID-19 vaccination?

What factors should I consider when deciding whether to get the COVID-19 vaccination?
Each of us must personally decide whether to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. This decision will become more pressing soon when all adults who wish to be vaccinated can do so, thanks to increases in vaccine supply.
Adolescents and children likely will be able to receive vaccine in the late summer and winter, respectively, assuming that the clinical trials currently being conducted show the vaccines are safe and effective in children.
Here are four things I suggest you weigh when making a decision about whether to be vaccinated.
How serious is COVID-19?
More than 526,000 Americans are estimated to have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic; 30 million have been infected. There are marked disparities among racial and ethnic groups, with Hispanics (38% of deaths but only 19% of the population), and African Americans (22% of deaths but 13% of the population) suffering the most.
Age is the greatest risk, with 81% of deaths among those 65 and older. Underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and lung disease approximately double the risk of death.
What is the risk that you will transmit COVID-19 to someone else?
Two-thirds of the spread of COVID-19 is in those between the ages of 20 and 49. These are almost entirely working adults who need to be out in society supporting their families. So if you want to personally contribute to ending the pandemic, then a vaccine makes good sense, even if you are in the youngest age group (ages 16-18) approved for the current vaccines.
How effective are the vaccines?
The three U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved vaccines in the U.S. are among the most, if not the most, effective vaccines ever made. In the clinical trials, all three were 100% effective at preventing hospitalizations and up to 95% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19.
However, there are a couple of clouds on the horizon. The first is the new variants.
All three vaccines effectively protect against the three common variants. These rapidly spreading variants are the UK, South Africa and Brazil variants. They are more transmissible person-to-person, more deadly in some cases and — in the case of the South African variant — partially evading vaccines. So while current vaccines all work to protect from the new variants, part of the urgency in stopping the pandemic through vaccination is to prevent the emergence of more variants with greater transmissibility, greater impacts on our health or an ability to evade vaccines.
Another question is how long the vaccines will last. The good news is that the antibodies generated by the vaccines remain at very high (protective) levels for at least four months after vaccination (the latest time point that has been tested so far). The durability of the vaccines ultimately may have to do more with how well they protect against emerging variants, which is another reason that health authorities are promoting vaccination for the general public as soon as supplies allow to prevent new vaccine-resistant variants from emerging. So the vaccines today are highly effective, and while it is unknown precisely how long that will last, evidence points to the immunity being long-lasting.
How safe are the vaccines?
Carefully controlled clinical trials prior to release of the vaccines in tens of thousands of subjects demonstrated that there were no serious side effects.
Minor, common side effects were brief (usually less than 48 hours in duration) and limited to pain or tenderness at the injection site, fever, headache, fatigue, muscle soreness or nausea. Now that we are three months into vaccinating the U.S. population, 133 million doses have been administered. Side effects are being self-reported to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting system, and nothing new or unexpected has occurred. So one can reasonably conclude with millions of people vaccinated that the vaccines are safe.