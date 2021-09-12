Ask the Expert: What pain management alternatives to opioids are available?

Other interventionsCertain types of pain respond well to injections. Injections are done at an outpatient clinic, are generally well tolerated and can be used alone or in conjunction with other treatment options. At UVa Health, we may utilize cutting-edge techniques that involve inserting a needle next to the nerve that is responsible for the pain, then burn the nerve by using electric current created by radio waves. This may help with back and neck pain, and results can last up to a year. Steroid injections in the back and neck also can help with pain that may go down the arm and leg.

Pain that doesn’t respond to other treatment options may respond to a therapy known as spinal cord stimulation. This cutting-edge technique uses a pacemaker-like device that replaces the pain with a more tolerable sensation, typically a tingling or massage-like feeling. The physician implants the device in the lower back, attaching it to tiny wires that are in the spinal canal. When patients feel pain, they can use a remote control to send signals to the painful area. This technique can help with back pain as well as pain going down the arms or legs. New forms of SCS show promise in relieving pain without tingling.