Ask the Expert: What options are available for breast reconstruction?

What options are available for breast reconstruction following breast cancer surgery?

Surgical treatment of breast cancer depends on several factors related to each patient’s disease, but generally involves either partial or total mastectomy (removal of one or both breasts) with or without lymph node evaluation. A partial mastectomy, also known as lumpectomy or breast-conserving therapy (BCT), does not always require breast reconstruction.

Certain patients pursuing BCT, however, may benefit from a combined “oncoplastic” approach, where the plastic surgeon lifts or reshapes the remaining breast tissue after the lumpectomy and often lifts or reshapes the other breast to match at the same time.

Following a total mastectomy, there are two primary methods for breast reconstruction:

■ Implant-based

■ Autologous tissue