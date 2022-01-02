Ask the Expert: What minimally invasive surgical options treat gynecological conditions?

What minimally invasive surgical options are available to treat common gynecological conditions?
Advances in minimally invasive gynecology surgery have allowed many patients to benefit from surgery with significantly less blood loss during surgery, less scarring, less postoperative pain and shorter hospital stays, as well as a faster recovery and a quicker return to their regular activities than traditional “open surgery.”
Minimally invasive approaches limit the size of incisions made for surgery. Often, there are just three to four small, 1-centimeter incisions. Some types of surgery require no incisions. There are four main types of minimally invasive surgery:
■ Hysteroscopic procedures: A long, thin telescope-like instrument (called a hysteroscope) with a small video camera attached to the end of the instrument is inserted through the vagina and cervix into the inside of the uterus. This gives the doctor a magnified view of the uterus on a video monitor. Small surgical instruments can also be inserted through the hysteroscope to perform the procedure. There are no incisions with this type of surgery, and recovery is usually only one to two days.
■ Vaginal procedures: In these procedures, the surgeon uses surgical instruments to remove the female organs or repair the vaginal walls through an incision in the vagina. There are no incisions on the abdomen in this type of surgery.
■ Laparoscopic procedures: These procedures involve video-guided surgery of the inside of the belly. Instead of making a large incision through the skin and muscles, a laparoscopic procedure requires three to four small incisions: one for a narrow telescope with a camera attached, and three others for the instruments needed to perform a procedure.
■ Robotic procedures: Similar video-guided surgery as laparoscopic surgery, but using a tool called the DaVinci Surgical System. Like a traditional laparoscopic procedure, the surgeon makes three to four small incisions: one for a magnified, high-definition 3-D camera that guides the surgeon during the procedure, and two or three others for the robotic instruments that provide the surgeon maximum range of motion and surgical precision. It differs from a traditional laparoscopic procedure in that the surgeon controls the instruments and the camera from a console located next to the patient in the operating room.
There are many benefits to choosing minimally invasive surgery over traditional surgery. Because it requires only tiny incisions, minimally invasive surgery results in less trauma to the body and faster recovery compared to a large open incision. In fact, the method of choice for surgeons and patients has shifted from traditional “open surgery” to minimally invasive surgery.
Dr. Laura Homewood is a specialist in minimally invasive gynecologic surgery at UVa Health.