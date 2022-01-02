Ask the Expert: What minimally invasive surgical options treat gynecological conditions?

What minimally invasive surgical options are available to treat common gynecological conditions?

Advances in minimally invasive gynecology surgery have allowed many patients to benefit from surgery with significantly less blood loss during surgery, less scarring, less postoperative pain and shorter hospital stays, as well as a faster recovery and a quicker return to their regular activities than traditional “open surgery.”

Minimally invasive approaches limit the size of incisions made for surgery. Often, there are just three to four small, 1-centimeter incisions. Some types of surgery require no incisions. There are four main types of minimally invasive surgery:

■ Hysteroscopic procedures: A long, thin telescope-like instrument (called a hysteroscope) with a small video camera attached to the end of the instrument is inserted through the vagina and cervix into the inside of the uterus. This gives the doctor a magnified view of the uterus on a video monitor. Small surgical instruments can also be inserted through the hysteroscope to perform the procedure. There are no incisions with this type of surgery, and recovery is usually only one to two days.